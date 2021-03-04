Improv 4 Kids Is Back In Times Square April 2021

Starting April 10, 2021, Improv 4 Kids, the show that is fun for the whole family, is back in Times Square, Saturdays ay 3pm, at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019). CLICK HERE for Tickets ($25 in advanced via link, $40 cash at the door, no additional purchase required).

Come be a part of the show!

No two shows are the same as each skit and song is improvised on the spot based on audience suggestions and participation. A few of the games for which Improv 4 Kids is famous will be tailored to accommodate current health safety precautions, but other wise guests will be treated to the same show that was wowed 5000+ audience since 2003. The show has been a fun destination for families and students groups form around the world.

Hosted by Walt Frasier (Billions, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, Lilyhammer, Letterman, NICK, MTV) the cast includes a diverse roster of professional singers, actors and comics. For the past year the troupe, an outreach program of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv Comedy, has survived offering shows and classes via ZOOM. "IMPROV on ZOOM" by Walt Frasier was published this past summer offering guidance to current performers and students as well as a path to future online programming for remote students, team building worldwide and home schooled children looking for interactive activities with other students worldwide.

Improv 4 Kids also hosts private events and tours nationwide.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Improv 4 Kids and the Broadway Comedy Club will exercise extreme precautions and follow current CDC guidelines. Until further notice, guests and staff will wear masks. Seating is limited to 20% capacity (Current NY Event capacity is at 33%, but we need to leave room for performers and staff) so get your tickets ASAP.