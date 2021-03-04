Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Improv 4 Kids Is Back In Times Square April 2021

No two shows are the same as each skit and song is improvised on the spot based on audience suggestions and participation.

Mar. 4, 2021  

Improv 4 Kids Is Back In Times Square April 2021

Starting April 10, 2021, Improv 4 Kids, the show that is fun for the whole family, is back in Times Square, Saturdays ay 3pm, at the Broadway Comedy Club (318 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019). CLICK HERE for Tickets ($25 in advanced via link, $40 cash at the door, no additional purchase required).

Come be a part of the show!

No two shows are the same as each skit and song is improvised on the spot based on audience suggestions and participation. A few of the games for which Improv 4 Kids is famous will be tailored to accommodate current health safety precautions, but other wise guests will be treated to the same show that was wowed 5000+ audience since 2003. The show has been a fun destination for families and students groups form around the world.

Hosted by Walt Frasier (Billions, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, Lilyhammer, Letterman, NICK, MTV) the cast includes a diverse roster of professional singers, actors and comics. For the past year the troupe, an outreach program of EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH Improv Comedy, has survived offering shows and classes via ZOOM. "IMPROV on ZOOM" by Walt Frasier was published this past summer offering guidance to current performers and students as well as a path to future online programming for remote students, team building worldwide and home schooled children looking for interactive activities with other students worldwide.

Improv 4 Kids also hosts private events and tours nationwide.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Improv 4 Kids and the Broadway Comedy Club will exercise extreme precautions and follow current CDC guidelines. Until further notice, guests and staff will wear masks. Seating is limited to 20% capacity (Current NY Event capacity is at 33%, but we need to leave room for performers and staff) so get your tickets ASAP.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kristin Stokes
Kristin Stokes
Telly Leung
Telly Leung
Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Purdue University Fort Wayne Presents THE PENELOPIAD Photo

Purdue University Fort Wayne Presents THE PENELOPIAD

BWW Review: Claustrophobic angst in the outstanding FRANZ KAFKAS LETTER TO MY FATHER Photo

BWW Review: Claustrophobic angst in the outstanding FRANZ KAFKA'S LETTER TO MY FATHER

BAE Presents Livestream Featuring 60 WORDS from Bronx Based Composer Kamala Sankaram Photo

BAE Presents Livestream Featuring 60 WORDS from Bronx Based Composer Kamala Sankaram

New Comedy TILL THERE WAS YOU To Receive Virtual Reading March 12 Photo

New Comedy TILL THERE WAS YOU To Receive Virtual Reading March 12


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ben Roy Live Album Recording Announces at Comedy Works South
  • ETown Radio Show To Be Inducted Into Colorado Music Hall Of Fame On The Show's 30th Anniversary
  • Littleton's Town Hall Arts Center Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
  • Wheeler Opera House Announces Lisa Rigsby Peterson as Executive Director