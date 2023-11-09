IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK Comes to The Sheen Center Next Month

Performances run December 5-9, 2023.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 3 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month
CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall! Photo 4 CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to November 1918 at Carnegie Hall!

IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK Comes to The Sheen Center Next Month

IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK Comes to The Sheen Center Next Month

In Parentheses and Lailou Productions present IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK, a thought-provoking and timely production that weaves together the age-old myth of Iphigenia with the modern-day refugee crisis through music, film, theater, and dance, December 5-9, 2023, at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. This powerful performance, twenty years after the Iraq war, challenges the justifications for and mechanisms of war, offering audiences an opportunity to bear witness to the staggering impact of conflicts and displacement on a global scale, all narrated through the eyes of the first refugee, Iphigenia.

Today, as we witness an unprecedented wave of displacement, with a staggering 65.6 million people worldwide forced from their homes, including 22.5 million children, IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK emerges as a creative response to this ongoing crisis, while drawing inspiration from Euripides' iconic plays, "Iphigenia in Aulis" and "Iphigenia in Tauris." Utilizing these ancient narratives as central metaphors, the production offers a modern twist to the poignant tradition of ancient Greek women's laments who becomes the subject of a divine conflict when her father, Agamemnon, must choose to sacrifice her to secure favorable winds for the Greek troops en route to the Trojan War. This timeless tale sheds light on the immense suffering experienced by refugees caught in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict and the arduous journeys they undertake to escape violence.

 

Lisa Schlesinger's IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK is a 3-part journey that incorporates various artistic elements to convey its powerful message. Syrian Composer Kinan Azmeh blends classical and modern Western and Arabic music to create a rich polyphonic score, while Irina Patkanian's documentary film provides uncut glimpses of everyday struggles in the lives of refugees, capturing their stories over three years including footage from a refugee camp in Lesvos. The play merges the language of the Iphigenia myth with contemporary war reportage, combat terminology, military weaponry, and UN Declarations, while Hussein Smko, an Iraqi survivor of five wars, contributes his unique self-taught multi-disciplinary vocabulary that fuses theater dance, Middle East folk dance Dabke, and lamentation movements to create highly specific yet universal ritualistic movements. Tae Sup Lee's minimalistic design elements evoke universal spaces for ritual, and experimental theater director Marion Schoevaert orchestrates live music, film, text, dance, and theater into a contemporary wedding funeral performance ritual. 

“This production is a requiem for those who have perished, a memorial for those left behind, a hymn to life for survivors, and a call for justice for all those displaced and lost to war,” notes director Marion Schoevaert. “While the refugee crisis continues to escalate all over the world and right here in New York City, this work represents the resolve, the strength, and the enduring humanity that defines the refugee experience.”

PERFORMANCE and VENUE INFORMATION

IPHIGENIA POINT BLANK will take place Tuesday- Friday, December 5-8 at 7:00pm, and Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture located at 18 Bleecker Street in the heart of NOHO.

The theater is accessible by the R, W, 6, B, D, F and M trains






RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Cast and Creative Team Set For Titan Theatre Companys JACOB MARLEYS CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set For Titan Theatre Company's JACOB MARLEY'S CHRISTMAS CAROL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Tom Mula’s JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL. The production will play a two-week limited engagement at Titan's home at Queens Theatre.

2
World Premiere Of ORBITING ESMERALDA Announced At New York Theater Festival Photo
World Premiere Of ORBITING ESMERALDA Announced At New York Theater Festival

Orbiting Esmeralda, a new play by Michael Swiskay, directed by Laurence C. Schwartz will have its world premiere at New York Theater Festival.

3
THE FAMILY SERENADE Written and Directed by James Jennings to Premiere At The ATA Photo
THE FAMILY SERENADE Written and Directed by James Jennings to Premiere At The ATA

The AMERICAN THEATRE OF ACTORS, one of the last of the original off-off Broadway movement theatres, will premiere a new play written and directed by its founding artistic director, James Jennings.

4
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

Artistry, romance, and collaboration are portrayed in the fascinating show, Pair now performed at 59E59 Street Theaters through November 18th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
The MotherF**ker With The Hat in Off-Off-Broadway The MotherF**ker With The Hat
The Heights Players (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You