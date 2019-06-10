Hernando Umana And Cory Wade To Perform At S.T.A.R. Theater's 30th Anniversary Benefit Performance

S.T.A.R. Theater is celebrating 30 years of using theater to educate young people about sex, sexuality, gender, and all things adolescence with a benefit performance featuring special performances by Hernando Umana and Cory Wade on

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 6:00 at The Beacon School522 W. 44th Street New York, NY

S.T.A.R. was founded in 1989 by Dr. Cydelle Berlin in response to the escalating, but then unrecognized, HIV/AIDS epidemic among urban youth. For 30 years, S.T.A.R.'s edgy, engaging programming with full-length, interactive theater performances and in-depth follow-up facilitation workshops have helped more than 2 million young people develop the skills, confidence, and strategies they need to overcome a range of tough health and social issues which include: domestic violence, cyber-bullying, healthy dating relationships, negotiating peer and partner pressure, deciding whether and with whom to have sex, gender roles and stereotypes, teen pregnancy prevention, teen parenting, HIV and STD's, sexual orientation, and substance use.

The S.T.A.R. Program (Serving Teens through Arts Resources) is an award-winning, nationally recognized, evidence-based, multi-session peer education program, which addresses behaviors related to adolescent emotional and physical health. Featuring an ensemble company trained as peer educators and advocates for young people, this theater-based program introduces the tools necessary to promote positive attitudes, build risk reduction skills, and link youth with health care and social services. Notable alumni of the S.T.A.R. Program include Kerry Washington, Ken Leung, Arturo Castro, Elvis Nolasco, Dorian Missick, and many more.



Directed by Joey Brenneman, Artistic Director of S.T.A.R. Additional performers include Ashley Antwi, Colin Barham, Camilo Estrada, Brianna Fernandez, Michael Fiocco, Ashil Lee, and Shabbi Sharifi. Choreography, Chuk Obasi, Musical Direction, Chris Ruenes. Student performers include Maheen Alam, Serenity Bentley, Ileana Cato, Alitzah Pacheco and Cindy Dossa.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by visiting startheaterprogram.org or at http://bit.ly/star30x30 and making a donation.





