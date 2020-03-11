Harlem Stage Releases Statement Concerning COVID-19 Outbreak

Read a statement from Harlem Stage concerning the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak:

"Harlem Stage's highest priority is the health and well-being of all our patrons, artists, and staff. We continue to closely monitor and evaluate developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health and government authorities.



While the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered relatively low, Harlem Stage has intensified its cleaning practices. Precautionary measures include deployment of anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer, as it becomes available, and rigorous disinfection of all high-touch surface areas multiple times daily.



Currently, all performances will continue as scheduled. We encourage all patrons to remain vigilant and follow hygiene practices as published by the CDC:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a fixed elbow or tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently with hot water and soap for 20 seconds.

If you feel ill or experience flu-like symptoms, we urge you to stay home and seek medical care.



Please feel free to contact the Harlem Stage Box Office at 212-281-9240 x 19 regarding any questions related to your tickets. A lot of information circulating about coronavirus on social media and even in some news reporting is not based in facts. Obtain information about COVID-19 from trusted sources like the NYC Health Department, the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO)."





