Harlem Stage Releases Statement Concerning COVID-19 Outbreak
Read a statement from Harlem Stage concerning the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak:
"Harlem Stage's highest priority is the health and well-being of all our patrons, artists, and staff. We continue to closely monitor and evaluate developments of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and local health and government authorities.
While the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered relatively low, Harlem Stage has intensified its cleaning practices. Precautionary measures include deployment of anti-bacterial soap and hand sanitizer, as it becomes available, and rigorous disinfection of all high-touch surface areas multiple times daily.
Currently, all performances will continue as scheduled. We encourage all patrons to remain vigilant and follow hygiene practices as published by the CDC:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a fixed elbow or tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Wash your hands frequently with hot water and soap for 20 seconds.
If you feel ill or experience flu-like symptoms, we urge you to stay home and seek medical care.
Please feel free to contact the Harlem Stage Box Office at 212-281-9240 x 19 regarding any questions related to your tickets. A lot of information circulating about coronavirus on social media and even in some news reporting is not based in facts. Obtain information about COVID-19 from trusted sources like the NYC Health Department, the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO)."