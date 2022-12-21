HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT To Have New York Premiere At Frigid Festival
Experience the ride of your life as an unethical slut penetrates lies, STDs, triads, orgies, and love in her musical journey to becoming an Ethical Slut.
How to be an Ethical Slut, the award-winning solo by Brooke McCarthy will have its New York Premiere at Frigid NY in February.
Part solo show, part cabaret, you'll experience the life of an unethical slut named Blake Valentini as she struggles between dating the socially acceptable way - monogamy - or daring to open her mind to unusual relationship pleasures and tribulations. This bold, sexy, and vulnerable story touches upon topics that are often unseen onstage such as sexual health and nonconventional relationship styles. Everyone, including Blake, may learn a thing or two about honesty and sexuality throughout this wild ride.
The limited run plays February 18 - 27 at UNDER St. Marks in the East Village. How to be an Ethical Slut is directed by Robyn Accetta and has played to packed houses and won numerous awards in 2022 including the "Spirit of the Fringe" (St. Lou Fringe Festival), "Philly Fringie" Audience Choice Award (Philly Fringe), and the "Best of Fest" (Hartford Fringe Festival).
Brooke McCarthy discussed what inspired her to write the show, "I wanted to share my personal journey with polyamory and all of the hard lessons it taught me about honesty, relationships, and owning our unique identities. Not only is non-monogamy not the norm in our society, but it was also something I did not talk about openly in my personal life nor is it something that appears often in a positive light on stage. I was inspired to use parts of my own life to craft a story that inspires honesty in our relationships while empowering us to embrace the unconventional ways that people may love each other. After all, love is love." She went on to share, "Whether my audience identifies as polyamorous, monogamous, or polycurious, I hope they absorb a new perspective on life and love."
Performances are Saturday, February 18th @ 10:20pm, Monday, February 20th @ 6:30pm, Saturday, February 25th @ 2:00pm, Thursday, February 23rd @ 11:30pm, and Monday, February 27th @ 8:10pm. Running time: 60 minutes. UNDER St. Marks is located at 94 St Marks Place (between 1st avenue & avenue A), New York, NY 10009. Tickets go on sale the first week of January at www.frigid.nyc.
Brooke McCarthy (Writer/Actor) is an actor/singer originally from South Jersey and currently residing in Philadelphia, PA. Brooke has an M.F.A. in acting from the University of Georgia and has performed nationally with notable performances at New Jersey's Broadway Theatre of Pitman including Shrek The Musical, Can-Can the Musical, and Return of the Phantom (World Premiere). www.brookemccarthy.com
Robyn Accetta (Director) is an Austin-based actor and teaching artist who holds her MFA in Acting from the University of Georgia. She's originally from Dover, DE, however, her training has taken her to Chicago (The Theatre School at DePaul University, The Actors Studio), New York City (Circle in the Square Theatre School), and Michigan State University, where she received her BA in Theatre. www.robynaccetta.com
More info available at www.howtobeanethicalslut.com.
