HIT THE LIGHTS! to Debut At Little Island

Hit The Lights! Theater Co. will make their Little Island debut as part of the "Perform in the Park" series on September 12th with their show HORSETALE. The series showcases "art that ignites imagination and engages outdoor audiences". In Hit The Lights! shadow musical HORSETALE, a Horse and his Tail become separated and, in their search for each other, find themselves. Hit the Lights! weaves together handmade shadow puppetry, six vintage overhead projectors, live original folk music, and American iconography to tell a story as wild and expansive and intimate as the West itself. HORSETALE was workshopped as part of New Victory Theater's Labwork Residency in 2017/2018. The show features company members Samantha Blain, Kristpher Dean, Claron Hayden, Casey Scott Leach, and Mikayla Stanley.

Date and Time: September 12th @7pm in the Glade Theater

Reserved Timed Tickets: https://littleisland.org/timed-entry-reservations/

More info: www.hitthelights.org

HIT THE LIGHTS! THEATER CO. is an award-winning company created out of an artistic agreement to tell simple stories through unconventional ways. Using handmade puppets, vintage overhead projectors, flashlights, found materials, original live music and immersive techniques. Hit the Lights! also focuses on the interplay between darkness and light, utilizing shadow puppetry as the lifeblood of their storytelling.

Hit the Lights! has developed four original shadow productions (DUNGEON, WHALES, HORSETALE, and ISLA); an original site-specific immersive theater experience in collaboration with the Know Theatre of Cincinnati (THE OTHER RHINE) ; a live cinematic puppet adaptation of Gimlet Media's hit podcast (The Habitat); an original adaptation of Hamlet created in partnership with Portland Stage Company; a collaboration with New York Botanical Garden's Spooky Pumpkin Nights; a live music video for Grammy Award-nominated Sammy Miller and the Congregation; and Nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for "Best Family Show" for their theatrical adaptation of the book (TASTE THE CLOUDS) commissioned by New York City Children's Theater. HTL! has worked in collaboration with Ars Nova (NYC, 2018/2019 company-in-residence), La Mama (NYC), New Victory Theater (NYC), Dixon Place (NYC), Ritz Theater (Minneapolis, MN), Jungle Theater (Minneapolis, MN), Know Theater (Cincinnati, OH), Franklin Stage Company (New York), Gimlet Festival (NYC), the NYC Fringe Festival, Port Fringe (Portland, ME), Minnesota Fringe (Minneapolis, MN), Cincinnati Fringe Festival (Cincinnati, OH), most recently Vogue Magazine USA and others throughout the US.

Hit the Lights! has taught Masterclasses at New York University (NYU), The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, Elefante Music School, Orange County Community College, and CO/LAB Theater Group in NYC. They were company-in-residence at William's College's STUDIO62 summer theater program where they taught workshop intensives as guest artist faculty in 2018 and 2019.