HERE COMES HARRIET! Will Premiere on United Solo Screen

Award-winning actress Harriet Robinson (National Theatre's Sweet Bird of Youth) makes a triumphant return to theatre with the debut of her one-person play, "Here Comes Harriet!" written and performed by Ms. Robinson with direction by Emmy-Award winner Beth Bornstein Dunnington (The Vagina Monologues, Into The Woods, A Little Night Music). Here Comes Harriet! premiered on United Solo's Theatre Festival's new streaming platform, United Solo Screen.

Here Comes Harriet! is a one-person show written and performed in Zoom format. It is a poignant and satirical play based on the life of Harriet Robinson. an actress, a mother, a wife, a daughter. The show is about the trials and tribulations of her life as a performer attempting a comeback but is inundated with life after fifty. She reminisces over her life in the movies, traveling and living abroad, the stage performance of a career, her breakdown, and her fierce recovery. Life has taken on a new meaning since Covid but there's NO stopping Harriet! The story takes place in the present but spans circa 1985-2021. It's her tale of a woman trying to thrive with all the delicious and atrocious experiences in life. The angst of two teenagers, the husband's infatuation with his rock and roll history, and the love of her life, Josephine the spoiled rotten ShihTzu.

Here Comes Harriet! was written and developed in the Big Island Writers Workshop led by Ms. Bornstein Dunnington, and the final video was edited by Steve Dunnington. This will be available for streaming until 2023. Rental Price $5.00 for limited time OR Purchase $12.00.

Learn more at https://screen.unitedsolo.org/orders/checkout?c=1223951

Harriet Robinson has had an acting career in theatre, television, and film that has spanned continents, including working with two Oscar-winning directors (Danny Boyle and Delbert Mann) and one Oscar-nominated director (Greg Nava). She played the role of Alexandra Del Lago in Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth at London's Royal National Theatre, directed by Richard Eyre. Other theatre highlights include A Walk On Lake Eerie (Dir. Cathryn Horn) at London's Finborough Theatre, which received a Time-Out Award; Summer and Smoke (Dir. Peter Lichtenfels) at England's Haymarket Theatre; and Savage in Limbo at the Duke of Cambridge Theatre, London. She performed in a number of Fringe Theatre Plays in London, including Israel Horowitz's Hopscotch, Olwen Wymark's Find Me, and productions of Sam Shepard's Suicide in B Flat and Red Cross. US theatre credits include The Comedy Store's Women in Menopause in LA, and Cleopatra at NYC's Raft Theatre (Theatre Row) and Here Comes Harriet! In which she wrote and performed on zoom. She starred in the film White Angel with British actor Peter Firth (Equus), which was the centerpiece of the London Film Festival and honored as part of "The Year of British Film" in the Montreal Film Festival. For Warner Bros, she was featured in A Time of Destiny (Dir. Greg Nava); featured in UTZ (Viva Pictures, Dir. George Sliuser); supporting roles in Turnaround (Norsk Films, Dir. Ola Solum); and the Indie Film Love Potion, directed by Julian Doyle. She was also seen in Shadow In Heaven (Armenian Co-Production). On TV, she was featured in director Danny Boyle's Monkeys (BBC), Grange Hill (BBC); and several TV productions for director Delbert Mann, including The Last Days of Patton and The Teddy Kennedy, Jr. Story (both on NBC). On WCVB in Boston, she played the lead in the TV special The Ugly Duckling, with a supporting role in The Emperor's New Clothes. In addition to her work as an actor, Harriet has worked in production. In London, she worked for Granada Television's Drama Department in development as a creative consultant. In LA, she worked for Bank Parabis's Film Development department as an assistant to several producers on film projects. These include working with Mirjam Goldberg at Parallel Films; Melanie Backer and Annie DeSalvo (producers of Women Without Implants with Cathy Moriarty and Julie Haggerty, which won a Cable Ace Award); and Associate Producer on Attention Shoppers (starring Luke Perry and Kathy Najimy) for Lysa Hayland at Film Plantation. Harriet has recently been performing theatre in Zoom Rooms, including performances of her twenty-minute comic monologue, Covid Conundrum, The Mask Monologues play, and The Reclamation Project play (directed by Beth Dunnington). She is in preparations for a one-woman play she wrote called My Stellar Performance and is working on completing her memoir: Delicious Atrocities.