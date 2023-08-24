HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September

Performances run September 15-22. 

By: Aug. 24, 2023

HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the theatrical dance and music production Heart of Brick as the first engagement of its Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season. The tender and sincere depiction of queer Black love, a collaboration between three visionary artists—serpentwithfeet, Wu Tsang, and Raja Feather Kelly—this Joyce Theater Production will play The Joyce Theater from September 15-22. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$82 including fees, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org

Three artists at the top of their forms join forces to tell a timeless tale of love and self-discovery through an intersectional queer Black lens in Heart of Brick this fall at The Joyce. Co-commissioned by The Joyce Theater Foundation, Kampnagel International Summer Festival Hamburg, and The LA Phil, the evening-length work is inspired by the highly anticipated new album from the acclaimed alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet, revealing a new era for the artist sonically and personally. Embarking on his first theatrical stage work, the in-demand Los Angeles-based musician simultaneously makes his Joyce debut with the production, playing his music live on stage for each performance.

Joining serpentwithfeet in creating the healing, community-building environment of a queer Black nightclub in Heart of Brick are a multimedia artist and a choreographer who defy definition, genre, and boundaries. Wu Tsang creates the physical environment for the production’s seven dancers with her art that intertwines film, aesthetic performance, and political activism, creating the perfect backdrop for the surrealist explorations of the intersection of pop culture and human desire set to movement by Raja Feather Kelly. Together, these three artists capture the blossoming love between two men in a gay Black nightclub, engaging the body with dance and the spirit with music in this beguilingly gentle and sincere theatrical experience.




HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September
HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the theatrical dance and music production Heart of Brick as the first engagement of its Fall '23/Winter '24 season. The tender and sincere depiction of queer Black love, a collaboration between three visionary artists—serpentwithfeet, Wu Tsang, and Raja Feather Kelly—this Joyce Theater Production will play The Joyce Theater from September 15-22. 

