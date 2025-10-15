HARDLOVE to Return to SoHo Playhouse in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the raw and unflinching dark comedy "HardLove," a volatile late-night encounter fueled by booze and magnetic attraction forces two strangers to confront their fears, desires, and the fragile lines between connection and destruction. The American/Turkish production is adapted by Esin İleri and Miray Beşli from the original Turkish play by Anıl Can Beydilli, and directed by Jee Duman. "HardLove" recently received raves at its 2025 Edinburgh Fringe debut, following its sold-out run at SoHo Playhouse this past Spring. The show plays Thursdays and Fridays from November 6-December 12.

Through elegant, stylized choreography, "HardLove" introduces audiences to ChiChi (Miray Beşli), a raw, free spirit with a wild, fierce heart and Theodore (Chandler Stephenson), the epitome of a well-mannered, intellectual who values order and structure. After stumbling into Teddy's apartment blackout drunk, their initial fumbling attempts at a hookup quickly dissolve, exposing vastly different expectations of intimacy and connection. Can two people navigate different wavelengths to find common ground, or will their wild clash lead to emotional wreckage?

"HardLove is not afraid to explore the messy aspects of human connection," says director Jee Duman. "It asks what happens when two vastly different souls collide and are forced to confront the parts of themselves they usually keep hidden."

All tickets $34.50 (includes fees)