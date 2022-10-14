HAMLET Arrives At United Solo Festival November 3

Hit show of The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, HAMLET (SOLO) makes Theatre Row debut as part of United Solo Festival Thursday, November 3rd at 7pm.

A thrilling evening, focusing on the three most essential elements of theatre: The Actor, The Text and The Audience. Actor Raoul Bhaneja plays seventeen parts in this two-hour, tour de force, using only Shakespeare's words developed over many years, including a residency at Shakespeare's Globe while under the artistic directorship of Mark Rylance.

The groundbreaking South Asian/ Irish, British-born Canadian actor, Bhaneja has over 125 on screen credits, including network television series like Blindspot and Grey's Anatomy along with major motion pictures such as Miss Sloane opposite Jessica Chastain. A highly regarded classically trained stage actor he has toured across North America including major regional theatres with his productions of the Pulitzer prize winner Disgraced, his autobiographical concert musical Life, Death and The Blues as well as number of premieres at notable theatres like Soulpepper, The Tarragon and The Stratford Festival.

Robert Ross Parker is co founded the OBIE award winning Vampire Cowboys Theatre, his recent directing credits including productions of Revenge Song at both The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and The Geffen in Los Angeles, countless shows in New York and across Canada with Mirvish Productions (Toronto), The Citadel and The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre where he directed the Canadian premiere of Vietgone.

This production of Hamlet (solo) is winner of the Montreal English Critic's Circle Award for Best Visiting Production, has been performed over 150 times in 25 different cities since its debut including performances at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and the prestigious National Arts Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

"Our show Hamlet (solo) shares a vital common word with the United Solo Festival and the opportunity to finally be a part of this festival and to perform it at Theatre Row, particularly in the theatre community where Robert Ross Parker has developed so much of his work, including scores of shows with Vampire Cowboys Theatre, makes this a special night for us both" says Bhaneja. "Any chance to share your work with the audiences of New York is a precious one!" he continues, "We can't wait'.

Performance:

Thursday, Nov 3rd 7pm

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203409®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fhamlet-solo%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Show information:

Performer: Raoul Bhaneja

Writer: William Shakespeare

Director: Robert Ross Parker

Producer: Hope and Hell Theatre Co. (Canada/US)

Running Time: 115 min.

Category: Tragedy, Drama, Storytelling

Website: http:;//www.hamletsolo.com