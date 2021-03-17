Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Green Space Announces April Virtual Performances

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually.

Mar. 17, 2021  

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually. Take Root will present work by Zullo/RawMovement on April 9, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on April 13.

Performances are available to view on a donation-made basis at https://www.greenspacestudio.org/upcoming

TAKE ROOT, now in its 12th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth with support to present their work to the public. Take Root will present 12 aesthetically diverse artists among seven performances Jan-June 2021.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 15 seasons, featuring the work of six different choreographers in Jan-June 2021, presenting a total of 42 artists across seven showings. The non-curated program features six dance makers per performance and profits diverse levels of experience, backgrounds, age of artists, and dance aesthetics.


