Grace Kiley and Christina Toth Will Lead COLLECTED STORIES in the East Village

This May, the vibrant heart of the East Village becomes home to Donald Margulies' captivating drama Collected Stories, featuring acclaimed performers Grace Kiley and Christina Toth in an intimate theatrical experience that delves into the rich, complex relationship between two extraordinary writers. The limited engagement runs May 4 – 18, with opening night slated for Thursday, May 8 at 7pm at The East Village Basement. Award winning actor Lori Triolo directs.

When aspiring writer Lisa becomes the personal assistant to her literary idol, celebrated author Ruth Steiner, what begins as mentorship blossoms into a profound creative partnership. Over six transformative years, their relationship evolves through moments of inspiration, vulnerability, and shared passion for their craft.

But as Lisa finds her voice and begins to soar while Ruth faces her own creative challenges, the delicate balance between them shifts. When the boundaries between personal connection and artistic inspiration blur, both women must confront difficult questions: Where does one's story end and another's begin? Can the creative process honor both ambition and loyalty?

“Collected Stories invites audiences to witness the intimate dance of two powerful creative minds," says Kiley. "It's a beautiful exploration of how artists find inspiration, negotiate creative terrain together, and ultimately discover their authentic voices."

Collected Stories was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1997, played off-Broadway from 1997 to 1999, and premiered on the West End in 1999. In 2010 the play had its Broadway Premiere at Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. This production strips away theatrical artifice to focus on the raw emotional journey of two complex women navigating the passionate, sometimes treacherous landscape of literary creation. Far from a simple tale of rivalry, Collected Stories examines the warmth, love, and deep connection that can exist alongside artistic struggle.

The creative/Production Team includes Giovanni Valleri (light & sound design), Josie Underwood (prop coordinator), Carol Brodsky (costume coordinator), Akash Inti Katakam (set coordinator), Judith Feingold (graphic design), and stage management by Elias Husiak. Produced by Steve Held, Grace Kiley and Mark Pinals.

