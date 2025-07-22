GOTTA DANCE Comes to the York Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Dance Machine will bring GOTTA DANCE to the York Theatre, presented in association with Riki Kane Larimer.

Gotta Dance honors the timeless art of musical theatre dance on stage and film. Featuring inspired reconstructions from musicals such as West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and more.

This joyous celebration brings to life the work of choreographers like Bob Fosse, Jerome Robbins, Gene Kelly, Michael Bennett, Susan Stroman, Billy Wilson, and others. Experience the steps and spirit that have defined generations of Broadway dance.

The production will play the Theatre at St. Jean’s, 150 East 76th Street, in New York City. Performances run November 25 - December 28, 2025.