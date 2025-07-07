GHOST WRITER, AN ABOLITIONIST’S TALE Premieres at Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ghost Writer, an Abolitionist's Tale by Alicia Foxworth will premiere in the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) this August, performing in the heart of Times Square, at the AMT Theater at 354 West 54th Street. Ghost Writer, an Abolitionist's Tale will be performed for three shows on August 13th at 2 PM, August 14th at 8 PM and August 16th at 5 PM. Tickets are on sale now and range from $30 to $40.

Ghost Writer, an Abolitionist's Tale is an exciting drama that addresses ongoing efforts to enforce the gradual abolition laws to slavery in New York State in 1833. Just a few days before the Independence Day celebration, our characters locate Negro slaves slated for sale, and mount a dangerous rescue, revealing secrets of freedom fighter and foe alike, that may turn back the hand of time and progress.

"After seeing so many programs go without funding for diversity programs and content, I am elated to have this platform to tell my story and shine a light on issues of human trafficking that persist," says Alicia Foxworth, Playwright. Attached to the production are Director Aixa Kendrick (The Walking Dead, Dahomey Warriors) and "VIV" AUDELCO Award-winning sound designer, David D. Wright.

Ghost Writer, an Abolitionist's Tale runs for approximately 85 minutes with no intermission. Tickets can be purchased online or from the AMT Theater Box Office 30 minutes prior to each performance.