Full Cast and Crew Set for F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE DIAMOND AS BIG AS THE RITZ At Sargent Theatre

The full cast and crew is set for the new musical-comedy, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, (www.ritzmusical.com) opening this Sunday, September 15 for 16 performances at the ATA Sargent Theatre, W. 54th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

Based on the early 1920s F. Scott Fitzgerald comic novella of the same name, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, is told through the eyes of young couple seeking to immigrate to the U.S. as they imagine Fitzgerald's characters appearing before them on stage. The story resonates today with its themes about protecting riches, comporting with upper class and perverting the American dream to reach impossible goals.

Dates and more information about the show are at ritzmusical.com.

Veteran director and Broadway actor John Hickok directs a cast of five that includes Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, Johana Gracia Lara, Megan Lomax, Bobby Barksdale and Richard Rowan.

The Diamond as Big as The Ritz features music and lyrics by Seth Bisen-Hersh and book and additional lyrics by R.C. Staab.

Rounding out the creative team are Mitchell Brownell, Music Director; Lindsey Alterman, Assistant Director; Parker Jenkins, Lighting Director; Georgia Brown, Costume Designer; Jen Turey, Choreographer; Ethan Gueldenzopf, Drummer; Ana Lei, Celloist; Emma Weiner, Stage Manager, and Hannah Simpson, Box Office.

Tickets are $39-$49 at https://tinyurl.com/SeeRitz.

