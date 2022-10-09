Five Angels Theater to Present CINDY OF ARC Starting This Month

Cindy of Arc will open for a very limited engagement at The Five Angels Theater, 789 10th Ave, NYC, for only three performances - Oct, 17, 18, and 19th at 7pm.

The proceeds of each show will be donated to benefit three reproductive justice organizations - Oct 17th is to Galvanize Action, Oct. 18th is to The National Institute for Reproductive Health and Oct. 19th is to New York Abortion Access Fund.

"Cindy of Arc is a comedy and music extravaganza about the problem men have with lying and where that's gotten the rest of us, particularly women. The play examines the history of the stories men have told and still tell in order to hold women down and back. Think American Utopia, but with expletives, politics, dogs, Nazis, Delta Dawn, eleven songs, no David Byrne and no Utopia. And no choreographer. And no money. And it's a comedy. And we wear our shoes, but otherwise very similar." remarks long-time essayist, actress and comedy performer Kaplan, who felt compelled to write the play after delivering her political and social commentary in print and on stage.

The show is written and stars author, musician and actress, Cynthia Kaplan and is directed by Emmy award-winning writer, Tony-nominated Broadway producer Dani Davis. Davis is also a critically acclaimed theater director, a television producer, and an entertainment entrepreneur.