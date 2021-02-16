Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Final Weekend to Watch TAPE by Stephen Belber

TAPE is a powerful work that has been skillfully adapted to this new medium and is directed by John Dapolito.

Feb. 16, 2021  

TAPE by Stephen Belber, adapted to the Zoom screen by Neal Davidson, will close this weekend with two FREE LIVE performances, Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th at 8 pm (Eastern). The lobby opens at 7:30. Trailer and FREE tickets are at www.TheSharedScreen.com/tape.

TAPE has attracted more than a thousand viewers from around the world over the past two weekends. It is a riveting show and an extraordinary demonstration of what can be achieved in virtual performance,

Two men and a woman, a high-school love triangle, come together 10 years later and are forced to confront past trauma, accusation, denial, manipulation, and each others' "truths." TAPE is a powerful work that has been skillfully adapted to this New Medium and is brilliantly directed by John Dapolito. It is played by Chelsea J. Smith (Amy), Travis Schweiger (Vince), and Neal Davidson (Jon).

This is a show not to be missed!


