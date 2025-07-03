Filmmaker Oriana Ng Debuts ECLIPSE at the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In filmmaker Oriana Ng's provocative short play debut, "Eclipse," a high school student, her boyfriend, and her teacher each share their perspective of an alleged incident of sexual abuse. The 20-minute play is told through a series of monologues in the principle's office as a one-sided dialogue with the audience - keeping them on their toes and proving how easily their judgment can be swayed. "Eclipse" is part of the Chain Theatre Summer One-Act Festival, Program #4, and plays alongside four other short plays on July 16, 18 & 20 at The Chain Theatre, 312 West 36 Street, 3rd Floor, NYC 10018.

This world premiere features Denny Dale Bess* (Mr. Howard) who is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre, Brynn Gauthier* (Lily) who recently played River in "Appropriate" at The Old Globe, and Dylan Pitanza (Eddy) who is an alumni of the Lee Strasberg Institute for Theatre and Film and recently appeared in "FBI."

Says Ng, "I hope this piece can help shed light on how difficult it is for victims to speak and how delicate situations of power, especially involving minors and a mentor figure, can be."

*Indicates Equity Members appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association