FRIGID Nightcap Present CLUB EXILE Late-Night Variety Cabaret

On Friday, May 30 at 10:30 PM, FRIGID New York's late-night variety show FRIGID Nightcap returns to Under St. Marks Theatre with Club Exile, a one-night-only cabaret for the banished, the displaced, and the glamorously unclaimed.

Hosted by international cabaret chanteuse Colette alongside playwright and performer Iman Abdul, Club Exile brings together a vibrant, genre-smashing lineup of drag artists, musicians, storytellers, and misfits. Each act offers its own interpretation of what it means to navigate identity, displacement, and defiant self-invention in an age of cultural fracture.

"At a time when immigrants and legal residents are being disappeared without due process, trans bodies are under attack, and reproductive freedom is being dismantled, Club Exile creates a space where exile isn't just endured-it's reimagined as something powerful, communal, and even celebratory," says producer Edward Gibbons-Brown. "This is a place for the unruly and defiant, where we reclaim stories, joy, and power to alchemize into art."

Featured performers include:

Geoff Peterson (@geoffwithag): sideshow magician and "Curator of Weirdoes," blending magic, danger, and the carnival arts

Masc.Ari (@masc.ari): Spring 2025 Mx. Thezpuss winner, presenting a live-sung drag tribute to Black and Brown trans foremothers

Adri Tavares (@adritavaresnyc): creator of Roachee Babee, a one-roach operetta about grief, exile, and the joy of solitude

Gab Rydelle (@gabrydelledotcom): queer pop singer-songwriter delivering original music with heart, rhythm, and glitter

Marion Stenfort: Paris-born jazz musician performing French and English standards with soulful intimacy

Colette: blending chanson, folk, and protest ballads from Yugoslavia, Serbia, and beyond

A secret surprise performer...You'll have to be there to discover who!

With themes spanning immigration, queer identity, resistance, loss, and reinvention, Club Exile reimagines the cabaret as a space for communion and catharsis. As always, audiences can expect the unpredictable: comedy, music, burlesque, sideshow, drag, and everything in between.

