FEAST: A Performance Series opens its fourth season with new music, theatre and dance

FEAST: A Performance Series (produced+curated by Alex Randrup and Conrad Kluck) present FEAST4: October on Monday, October 7 at 7pm. The Season 4 Premiere takes place at UNDER St. Marks Theater, 94 St. Marks Place just east of 1st Avenue. Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door. More information on the show are available at www.feastperformance.com.

FEAST4: October will feature performances of brand new projects from queer pop singer-songwriter Stefan Alexander, choreographer Moss Moves, and playwright Katelynn Kenney in collaboration with composer Alex Parrish. The show will also feature the traditional in-show snack table and FEAST's regular after-party Nightcap at The Grafton, located at 126 1st Avenue around the corner from UNDER St. Marks Theater.

Stefan Alexander is an NYC-based queer pop singer-songwriter who grew up playing multiple instruments, including cello, piano, guitar, and mandolin. While in college, he formed a folk band opposite pop singer Phoebe Ryan. In the NYC-folk clubs, Stefan honed his songwriting and vocals, ultimately realizing his strengths as a pop musician. Stefan released his first single "Skeleton" in 2016 to critical acclaim; the track has garnered over 1 million streams on Spotify. After a three year medical hiatus, 2019 is shaping up to be a big year for Stefan Alexander, with new releases coming out through the beginning of 2020.

Moss Lovejoy makes performance that might be categorized as dance. Their work employs the physical, vocal, and emotional to express ineffable states and visit chaotic realities. Moss grew up in Evanston, IL, and holds a BFA in Dance from the University of the Arts. Since relocating to Brooklyn in 2017, they have performed at Triskelion Arts, The Joyce, Trevorshaus, and Brooklyn Arts Exchange, and shown work at The Craft, Arts On Site, and Brooklyn Music School.

Katelynn Kenney is a Filipino-American artist from South Dakota who grew up running around Air Force bases across the US and overseas. Her plays have been produced and developed by the Skeleton Rep, The Tank, Primary Stages' Einhorn School of Performing Arts, Monstrous Little Theatre Company, FEAST: A Performance Series, BAPAC, Cohesion Theatre Company, Thin Space Productions, and the Claire Donaldson New Play Festival. Kenney was a semi-finalist for Ars Nova's 2018 Play Group, a finalist for the 2018 Greenhouse Residency at SPACE on Ryder Farm, and her play VOID was a 2017 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference semi-finalist.

Alex Parrish is a Queens-based composer, music director, orchestrator, and performer. His works include music/lyrics for two full-length musicals, multiple one-acts, orchestral suites for multimedia shows, short film scores, online content, and an original short musical premiered at FEAST: A Performance Series in 2018. He also is an experienced vocal arranger (barbershop, a cappella, and choral), and music director for stage musicals, singing groups, teaching organizations, and schools. He enjoys creating psychologically-motivated music that explores moral ambiguities, mental illness, and the underlying patterns in life.

FEAST has served up brand new performance-based art for the last three years, practicing artistic advocacy and community-building through monthly nights of multidisciplinary performance and snacks. FEAST serves as an experimental lab space for its Featured Artists to develop new art, and provides its monthly audiences with alchemical performances. FEAST is a co-production with FRIGID New York. www.feastperformance.com.





