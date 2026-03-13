Heather Litteer and Wild Project to Host ON THE VERGE Festival in NYC

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wild project and Heather Litteer will present the fourth annual On the Verge, a festival of art and entertainment founded, produced and curated by actress and downtown personality Heather Litteer, March 26-29 at wild project. Tickets ($11.50-$24.50) are available for advance purchase now.

Litteer started W.O.(e.)R.D. (Women of Experience Read Downtown) more than a decade ago to highlight women and non-binary artists that "walk a bit off the beaten path and color outside the lines." Her returning festival does the same, continually bringing together women and non-binary artists from a diverse range of backgrounds and creative disciplines. ON THE VERGE provides a platform for exciting artists to meet, experiment, collaborate, and inspire one another through the sharing of ideas in a positive environment. Litteer's festival cultivates a safe place for expression and risk taking that is free from societal restraints.

W.O.(e).R.D. is an evening that celebrates the literary works published, unpublished, and works in progress. Focusing on the written word in all forms - fiction, non - fiction, drama, poetry - the series highlights the voices of the LIVED experience and provides the freedom to have a platform for sharing work and experiment in a supported environment. W.O.(e).R.D, the springboard for the entire On the Verge festival, was started by Litteer in 2006 when she realized how underrepresented the woman's voice was while performing at a poetry reading. Initially performed at the Black and White bar and Howl Gallery, the series has had a home for nearly 10 years at wild project.

On the Verge is being presented as part of wild project's Wild Culture Program, which gives artists free or subsidized space at wild project's 89-seat eco-friendly theater, a stipend, technical support, marketing and community outreach to sustain the innovative creativity of downtown performance and unburden independent artists from prohibitive production costs.

Schedule of Events

Gallery Takeover

Thursday, March 26, 6-9pm

Featuring work from Suzuya BoBo, Laure Leber, Susan Ottaviano, and Ellen Stagg with Rockin Music by Sojourn Radio and DJs Sindi Half - Rats and Baronnes Ali Barone

Sex, Drugs, and Rock N Roll! Variety Night

Friday, March 27 at 7:30pm

Featuring Beth Bliss, Nora Burns, Cary Curran, Sarah Greenwood, Amber Martin, Julie Atlas Muz with Anita Durst, Fabina Love & Peter Piper, Wanda Noonan, Miriam Parker, Lola Rock - N - Rolla, Lucy Sexton, Pamela Sneed, and Kelley Swindall.

INCUBATOR - a Work in Progress

Saturday, March 28 at 2pm

Famous is an unexpected encounter between a notorious Hollywood Legend and the unknown actress who's finally received enough to talk about it. Written and performed by Sandra Bauelo, and directed by Thomas Caruso.

ACTION! - On The Verge Short Films

Saturday, March 28 at 4pm

Featuring films by Pat Arnao, Karishma Dube, Julie Hair, Jaqueline Fouasnon, Ariel Kavoussi, Ginger Kerns and Chelsey Ng, Katrina del Mar, Emily Moseley, Jill Pangallo and Anni Rossi, Heidi Sjursen, and Katrina Whalen.

On The Verge Feature Film

The Big Johnson by Lola Rock-n-Rolla

Saturday, March 28 at 8pm

A documentary about the amazing life and tragic death of LGBTQIA+ pioneer Dean Johnson.

W.O.(e).R.D. Literary Night

Sunday, March 29 at 7pm