Evolve Puppets' Theatre/Puppetry Fusion HOME Comes To The Tank

Home, a new play by Evolve Puppets (Tanya Khordoc & Barry Weil) will be performed at The Tank NYC from May 30-June 2, 2019.

Home fuses puppetry, theatre and multimedia into a visually thrilling and emotionally moving story of a woman's connection to the universe. Alice is an archaeologist, mother and scholar at the final crossroads of her life. A visit from an intimidating guardian angel (and his strangely familiar young companion) sends Alice on a trip through time and memory, digging through the layers of the past, unearthing her life with her brilliant but troubled husband and their young daughter, and her years studying the people of Pompeii, frozen forever in their last moments on Earth.

The production uses live actors alongside full-figure puppets inspired by Japanese bunraku techniques, shadow play, state-of-the-art digital projections and more to tell Alice's story through the very contents of her home. Photos on the walls become animate; plush toys and dolls come to life; clouds of dust form into moving images; furniture travels around the space, opening up to reveal dynamic museum-style dioramas of the past.

Home is written and directed by Tanya Khordoc & Barry Weil (world premieres of Vàclav Havel's Motormorphosis and Lord Graham Russell's Devil and the Deep), who also designed the show's innovative puppetry. Original music is composed and arranged by Joel Phillip Friedman (Drama Desk and Outer Critic's Circle nominee). Lake Simons (Lincoln Center's War Horse, Basil Twist's Symphonie Fantastique) is associate director and movement choreographer. Home features projection design by Jared Mezzocchi (Obie and Lucille Lortel winner, Vietgone), set design by Tom Lee (Shank's Mare), lighting design by Federico Restrepo (founder/artistic director of Loco7) and costume design by Sarah Riffle (Lyric Opera of Chicago). Stage manager is Berit Johnson, and movement assistant is Mark Myles Murray.

The cast of actors and puppeteers features Mery Cheung, Marjorie Conn, Maggie Gayford, Kevin P. Hale, Ross Hamman, Tanya Khordoc, Caitlyn Piccirillo, Barry Weil and Meghan Maureen Williams.

Evolve Puppets' Home is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and administered by LMCC. Earlier developmental presentations of Home were made possible with support from The Jim Henson Foundation, the Puppetry at the Carriage House program and Dixon Place.

SCHEDULE OF PERFORMANCES:

Thursday May 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday May 31 at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday June 1 at 3:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday June 2 at 3:00 p.m.

The Tank NYC is located at 312 West 36th Street, NYC between 8th and 9th Avenues, on the 1st floor. Tickets are $20 at 212-563-6269 or at www.brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit www.evolvepuppets.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You