Et Alia Theater & Aurora Nova Present WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT

Et Alia Theater, in association with Aurora Nova, presents: White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Nassim Soleimanpour, produced by Luísa Galatti and Ana Moioli, performed by Giorgia Valenti.

Will you participate? Will you be manipulated? Will you listen? Will you really listen?

With no rehearsals, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, internationally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre.

Forbidden to leave his native Iran, Soleimanpour wrote a play which travelled the world in his place. The audience joins each different performer on a journey into the unknown; stumbling upon the personal and profound, the limits of liberty and ultimately where theatre can take you. Since its joint premiere in 2011, the play has been translated into over 25 different languages and has been performed over 1000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film, including actors Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, John Hurt, Simon McBurney, Stephen Fry, Sinead Cusack, Marcus Brigstocke and Ken Loach.

Note: This play is NOT overtly political, and should not be portrayed as such. It operates on a deeper, metaphoric level, and very expressly avoids overt political comment. All media and press agents have to keep in mind that the playwright is an Iranian native. We therefore ask the press to be judicious in their reportage.

As an invitation from Aurora Nova, this performance will be part of Let There Be Theater - A Call to Action on March 13th.

"Friday, the 13th of March 2020 was the day most theatres in the world had to shut down. Initially it was thought that the closure would last just one month or maybe two or until July at the very latest. It soon became clear that most venues had to remain dark until now. The longest theatre shutdown in modern history.

We want to mark the anniversary of that day by creating an extraordinary global event that celebrates live theatre and the resilience of our sector. An event that generates much needed income as well as hope and inspiration in this time of uncertainty and isolation. On the 13th of March 2021 in all countries in the world we want a play to be staged. A play which is living proof that creativity can overcome adversity. At 8pm in every time zone there will be a multitude of shows starting at the same time for 24 hours, thus creating a massive theatrical community. Hundreds of performers will face the daring task to read a text they have not seen before to a live audience and everybody will be present at the same moment." Wolfgang - Aurora Nova

The online and live performance will happen on March 13th 2021, stay tuned:

Et Alia Theater is a NYC based company founded and led by international women. Et Alia is Latin for 'And Other': we create art for the other, by the other, and about the other. We strive to foster an accepting community that provides a safe space where people can take risks, push themselves outside of their comfort zones and collide with an array of international voices which may be culturally unfamiliar.