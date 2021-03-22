Encore Performance Announced For Hometown Girl's SAFE AND SOUND The Musical

Safe & Sound The Musical, having made its world premiere at the Front Row Fringe Festival this month, today announced that it will present a special streaming (in the U.S. and Europe) encore run on Saturday, March 27th at 4PM EST/8PM GMT.

The empowering new musical written by Mahopac, New York's Holly Block and the UK's Elizabeth Jerjan swept the Festival awards, winning a total of 10, including Best Musical, Best Writing (Music), Best Director and Best of Fringe.

Safe & Sound the Musical brings attention to mental health, self-love, toxic masculinity, equality and kindness. The character "Love," played by Block, guides three characters toward rediscovering who they are by reconnecting them with their inner child.

Creation of the show was a true partnership between these two women who share the writing credits for the book as well as the music. "It evolved quite easily and naturally. Before I met Holly, I was writing songs. You're taught about writing formulas, but they never really tell you to find something you want to write about, or to figure out what you want to say. The irony, that I can't explain, is that I wrote the song 'Vibrations' before I knew the show's character existed. I had his story in my head. Holly had the character without the music in her head. It felt like dominos fell into place. Magic."

Block says, "It's about moving up the mountain. When you meet the characters, they are already at the lowest point in their life. It's an uphill scale from the start to the end of the show. That's what makes the show heart wrenching but so hopeful."

In addition to writing credits, Jerjan is Safe and Sound's musical director and Block is the show's director. Jacob Foy (Emergency The Musical, One Night Only and Z Team ) created the instrumental orchestrations.

Safe and Sound The Musical stars Front Row Fringe Festival's Best Female Performance and Breakout Star winner Gabbie Sansone, Ryan Doyle and Coleman Cummings.

Holly Block is an actress and writer and a graduate of Circle In The Square Theater Conservatory. She booked her first professional job at age 12 when she was cast in Tony-winner Ken Davenport's Godspell 2032. She is also set to originate the role of Kendra in the Off-Broadway production of One Night Only when theater makes a return.

Elizabeth Jerjan began her career as a singer/songwriter in the UK. Her songs have reached number 2 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts. Elizabeth says, her path has evolved and shifted over the past couple of years, and she has realized creating music to empower and inspire, and the importance of self-love is more aligned with her soul than the path she was headed down.

Both Jerjan and Block are based in New York.

For a total of 10 honors, other Fringe Festival Awards were for Best Ensemble, Most Viewedhow, Audience Award and Fringe Directors Choice Award. (https://www.frontrowfringefestival.com/)

For tickets to the March 27 showing of Safe and Sound The Musical, go to https://www.safeandsoundmusical.com/.