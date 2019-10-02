Emerging Artists Theatre Announces Week One Line-Up For NEW WORK SERIES

Emerging Artists Theatre presents their bi annual New Work Series. The series runs October 2 - 20 at TADA Theater and features new work from a diverse group of artists. Tickets range between $10 - $20 with shows running nightly.

New musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces (in varies stages of development), will be presented. Over 60 workshop productions will be performed over three weeks with each production receiving one performance. Peter Levine's new play, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY, headlines the series and will receive a full production and six performances. Two musicals have already sold-out, A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks) and PICKING UP: A New Musical.

A wide range of productions will be showcased including a new musical on Madame Currie, a solo-show about Doris Day, a satire on immigration and the wall, and a musical parody inspired by the TV show Scandal.

The full line-up is available at www.newworkseries.com.

All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. (Elevator building/handicap accessible) Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.

Tickets range between $10 - $20 and are available at www.newworkseries.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are also available at the box office (if available) the night of the show.

NEW WORK SERIES LINE-UP WEEK ONE

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 pm

Memory Tracers - Short play

Writer: Stuart Green

Director: Noelle P. Wilson

While attending her Grandmother's funeral, Christine bonds with her Great Aunt Belle over past memories... while facing the uncertainty of future ones.

Those people... - Short play

Writer/director: Barbara Bellman

Performers: Tim Jerome, Matthew Bauman

As a Holocaust survivor, Sam has seen all kinds of bigotry, except his own.

timus and a periwinkle dream - Dance

Choreographers and Performers: Tim Bendernagel and Chloe London

A duet that accentuates our habitual quirks and bodily similarities.

Wednesday, October 2 at 7 pm

The Curious Contents of Christie's Wastebasket - Musical

Book and Lyrics: Janine Robledo

Music: Aden Kent Ramsey

Director: Eric Mark Olson-Sánchez Padilla

Music Director: Sujin Kim-Ramsey

Christie can't seem to decide on anything...what to eat, who to date, where to live, or how to finish her short stories. Things are about to change when certain discarded characters emerge from her wastebasket in the middle of the night.

Thursday, October 3 at 7 pm

APPLE, TABLE, PENNY - Full length play

Writer: Peter Levine

Director: Jennifer Tuttle

Performers: Abraham McNeil Adams, Jerry Ferris, Peter Levine, Leslie Lynn Meeker, Vivian Meisner, Laura Sametz and Paula Shtein

Max Gelman, a frustrated Borscht Belt comedian, often neglected his roles as husband and father to follow his dream. But now something's wrong. He's been acting strangely and his wife and children are concerned. So is he.

Thursday, October 3 at 9 pm

Anything Helps - Solo-show

Writer/performer: Mark Lanham

Director: Chris Clavelli

Documenting a real-life experience, Anything Helps starts with one man's decision to reject passivity about the 70,000 homeless people in New York City.



The Wall - Short play

Writer/director: Greg Bergman

Performers: Greg Bergman, John Sarno, Danielle MacInnis, Rob Romero

A darkly funny satire on immigration, automation, and the future of work in America.

Friday, October 4 at 7 pm

APPLE, TABLE, PENNY - Full length play

Friday, October 4 at 9 pm

Allemande Left - Dance

Direction: Emily Kessler

Music: Eric Shekerjian

Performance: Sienna Blaw, Emily Kessler, Xin Yi Pang, Madeline Robertson, Kathryn Taylor

Allemande Left is an exploration of Sol Lewitt's early wall drawings as translated to a dancescape.

in the quiet of the wood - Dance

Concept and choreography: Javier Padilla & The Movement Playground

"The wood" is a place to congregate. Where dreams and nightmares mingle and memories play hide and seek. "in the quiet of the wood" explores the deja vu's, the familiar faces and the secrets that hide in our dreams.

I Hate Myself and Want to Die? - Short play

Writer: Lizzie Guest

Director: Marissa Bay Riggs

Performers: Lizzie Guest and Jake Roberson

April 8, 1994. Bismarck, North Dakota. Eva ends up on her local Blockbuster's roof the night Kurt Cobain's body was found in an apparent suicide.

Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm

APPLE, TABLE, PENNY - Full length play

Saturday, October 5 at 9 pm

Untransmittable: Disclosure in a Tinder Age - Solo-show

Writer/performer: Amy Fulgham

Director: Jake Lipman

Undetectable = Untransmittable! You would think that would make it so much easier to disclose your HIV status, wouldn't it? How can you partake of the smorgasbord of sexual delights on Tinder if you are a 50-year-old woman with HIV?

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 pm



HIDE AND SEEK - Musical

Lyricist, Librettist, Composer: Mary Lloyd-Butler

HIDE AND SEEK is a poignant coming of age story set to a dramatically lush score.

Sunday, October 6 at 5 pm

Urban Dwellers - Short play

Writer/director: Brad Forenza

Producers: Brian Dashew, Brad Forenza

URBAN DWELLERS is a collection of short plays about the city we love, the people who call it home, and the connections between and among us all.

Sunday, October 6 at 7 pm

A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks) - Musical - SOLD-OUT

Librettist, composer, lyricist: Nina Osso

Director: Reanna Valencia

A Love Story (With Supernatural Roadblocks) takes place in two worlds: Earth and the Cupidverse, primarily at the office of Cupidity LLC, a supernatural matchmaking firm.

Sunday, October 6 at 9 pm

Furrow - Solo-show

Writer/director: Derek Davidson

Performer: Karen Sabo

Strangers are no problem until now, when the strangest stranger in Sarah's life is...her father.



Paradox in Translation - Dance

Choreographer: Charly Santagado

Music: Emory Campbell, Steve Reich, Charly Santagado

Writing: Matthew Menchaca, Charly Santagado

Dancers: Emory Campbell, Frances Fuller, Nicole Gallo, Karolina Holmstrom, Charly Santagado

Paradox in Translation is an expansion of my piece, Translation Studies No. 4 & 5, in which the individual words of two poems are translated into movement, creating a literal vocabulary that exactly maps to the language used in the poems.

