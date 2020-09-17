Elemental Women Productions to Present Virtual Reading of HELP WANTED

Elemental Women Productions announces their next virtual reading, 'Help Wanted' to be virtually read via Zoom October 2nd 2020.

Elemental Women Productions announces their next virtual reading, 'Help Wanted' to be virtually read via Zoom October 2nd 2020.

Written by Agyeiwaa Asante and Directed by Elisabeth Christie, 'Help Wanted' shares the story of a young couple, Deana (Rama Orleans-Lindsay), a successful business owner, and Prince (Nathaniel J Ryan), a local university professor, hits a bump in their marriage. Desperate to find a compromise they enlist the help of a sexual surrogate, Sadira (Nicole Michel Toum), a young academic just trying to make ends meet. As Deana battles her chronic pain and the lines between business and pleasure are blurred, can they find peace in this compromise?

Performing Live via Zoom on October 2nd at 7:00pm EDT, 20% of profits will be donated to Black Women's Health Imperative. At the end of the reading there will be a talkback, Q and A session with the creative team. Questions will be submitted through the Zoom Q&A feature.

As with all Elemental Women Productions' readings we are pricing ticket at a pay-what-you-can structure. Tickets are available through Eventbrite with prices at $10, $15 or $20.

In order to make this event accessible please reach out directly at elementalwomenproductions@gmail.com or through our social media platforms: Instagram (@elementalwomenproductions), Facebook (Elemental Women) or Twitter (@elemental_women), if circumstances mean these pricing options are not within your budget.

If you are unable to attend the live zoom reading or require captioning accessibility, a recording of the reading will be made available with closed captioning from October 3rd until October 10th to all those with tickets.

If you have any questions, please get in contact with us via email: elementalwomenproductions@gmail.com

Elemental Women Productions LLC is a women focused production company based in NYC. They produce theater and film that empowers and shares women's voices with the world.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You