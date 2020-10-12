Eden Theater Company to Present PLAYWRIGHT'S LAB III

Playwright's Lab III will take place 10/26-10/28.

Eden Theater Company will present The Playwright's Lab III, a reading series of new one-act plays by emerging playwrights, created for and presented on Zoom. Performances will be on Monday, October 26 at 8pm, Tuesday, October 27 at 8pm, and Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm, livestreamed on Zoom via Eden Theater Company's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/edentheater. Admission is FREE with donations accepted via Fractured Atlas: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/eden-theater-company. Each presentation will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

ETC's Playwrights Lab is a creative workbench for emerging playwrights. It is a writer's room, rooted in the belief that writers connect with other writers. Lab members unearth new work in conversation with one another and then share their works in progress with our artistic community. Meeting in four workshops over the course of two months, our Lab is designed to explore the unknown about the playwright's story through collaborative conversations with directors, actors, and our rotating Guest Facilitator. By celebrating different opinions, our Playwright's Lab empowers all theater artists to share their spirit, refine their craft, and contribute to their community. With the help of our Guest Facilitator, playwrights are given feedback on the structure of their work without interfering in their creative process. With the help of directors, actors, and an intense rehearsal process, Lab writers create a page to stage play they present in a live reading for our audiences.

Our efforts to utilize technology to continue ETC's mission of supporting the development of original works, and to work toward dismantling the idea of otherness, this collaborative storytelling gives voice to artists in our community during our time apart.

Monday October 26 @ 8pm EST

27 Moths

Written by Tracy Carns, Directed by Amber Calderon

Featuring Robbie Gemaehlich, Carrie Keating, Danielle Kogan

In the beginning was Coca-Cola.Then Robert Oppenheimer begat The Gadget, which begat Godzilla, which begat a low-flying, one-trillion megaton doomsday device filled with glowing plutonium moths... A nuclear device has passed over, and a new messiah has emerged-a charismatic teenager named Justine. But is she The Real Thing? Her brother Berg-sheltering with his friend Lola in a desert motel-is not convinced. 27 MOTHS is an atomic dream play that explores what it takes to reawaken belief when the world is burning.

Tracy Carns (Playwright) is a New York City-based playwright whose plays have been developed and/or presented by La MaMa, Eden Theater Company, Last Frontier Theatre Conference, The Barrow Group, Primary Stages, and The Flea's Pataphysics Workshops. Tracy is the inaugural winner of the Corrieri Literary Prize for her work-in-progress STELLA AND RAY/THINGS BLOW IN, a play in conversation with Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL.

Tuesday October 27 @ 8pm EST

Blood, Pink Lemonade

Written by Onyekachi Iwu

Directed by Chanou Wiltshire

Featuring Amberlin McCormick, Allen Holloway, Owen Alleyne, Kwesi Baird

Blood, Pink Lemonade is a black vampire romance play set in Paris. The play follows the alluring Gwendolyn Leroux on three dates with three different men she has met on Vinder (vampire Tinder). As she searches for the love of her life to spend eternity, she is confronted with the realities of love, sin, and forgiveness as an immortal being.

Onyekachi Iwu (Playwright) is a Nigerian American playwright, filmmaker, and poet from Nashville, Tennessee. She is a current member of the American Theatre Group 2020-2021 Playlab and the Eden Theater Company Fall 2020 Playlab. Her work has also been developed for The Classical Theatre of Harlem, Two Strikes Theatre Collective, and Conchshell Productions. Her play, The Magical South, was a finalist for the 2020 Leah Ryan's FEWW Playwriting Prize. Iwu's plays often explore themes of black womanhood, love, healing, and radical escapism.

Wednesday October 28 @ 8pm EST

Sins of the Father

Written by Kelly Renee Armstrong

Directed by Brandice Peltier

Featuring Keara Jones, Jordan Tisdale, Allen Holloway, Owen Alleyne, Jess Kellner, Saleemah Sharpe

There's been a tragic occurrence in Bethel North Carolina. Gloria, a mother in mourning, is determined to get to the bottom of it. Will she be able to do so with her sanity and family intact?

Kelly Renee Armstrong (Playwright) explores the existing desert in the land of milk and honey, love, equity, and a yearning to be whole through the lens of the African American experience. Selected work includes Testify (Maryland Individual Artist Award), Sins of the Father, and The Ties That Bind. Her plays have had readings at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Rapid Lemon Productions. She was a participant in the third cohort of Arena Stage's Playwrights Arena and is a member of Actor's Arena. She is a recipient of Playwright's Center Core Apprentice residency. Kelly received her BS in History and Government from Bowie State University and an MFA in Acting and Playwriting from Catholic University of America.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You