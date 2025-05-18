YOU EXIST TOO LOUD By Karli Elizabeth Premieres at The Tank NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You Exist Too Loud written by Karli Elizabeth and directed by McKenna McQueen celebrates it's opening weekend and continues its run this week May 23 at 9:30pm, and May 24 at 3:00pm at The Tank NYC at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018. Livestream tickets available for May 23rd and 24th.

The cast includes Julia Brunelli(she/they)(The Rocky Horror Picture Show and STRIKE/OUT with KSTC), Azumi Tsutsui(she/her)(A Man Among Ye), Sam Rodriguez(they/them)(Machinal), Sarah Baumgarten(she/her)(A Little Night Music and La Boheme), Esme Mitchell(she/her)(The Prom and Guys and Dolls), Isabelle Wood(she/her)(Apologies Left Unsaid and Dogfight), Jami Declerck(they/them)(Staten Island the Musical and Love's a Funny Thing), and Ronni McAllister(she/her)(Spectrum and Once).

The show is directed and produced by McKenna McQueen, stage managed by Alice McKay and features intimacy coordination by Emma Bailey, with lighting design by Spencer Giles and sound design by Ian McQueen.

Serving as NYC stage debut for playwright Karli Elizabeth this series of monologues shows 27 different characters facing various important social issues. They mostly come from the perspective of a feminine or gender non conforming person. The ages range from preschool to elderly. The issues range from confronting gender identity, confronting sexuality, gun violence, the role of women and mothers in relationships and the world at large, the gender pay gap and more.

