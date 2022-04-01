ETERNAL FLAMER Joins The Fresh Fruit Fest Line-up

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

ETERNAL FLAMER written by Tommy Jamerson, James Tison and Josh Julian; directed by Amy Marie Seidel; and produced by Gene Fischer, will premiere at the Fresh Fruit "Return to Live Theatre" Festival of plays at The WILD PROJECT 195 East 3rd Street, NYC, Wednesday May 4 @ 6 pm; Saturday May 7 @ 8:30 pm; Sunday May 8 @ 3:15 pm.

Download complete Festival Performance Schedule HERE

Tickets and other information: freshfruitfestival.com

Join the wild ride in this campy comedy tributing the neon-nightlife of the over-the-top 80s. Eternal Flamer centers on pretty-boy Jessie Blade who escaped-er-leaves his small Minnesota home for the bright lights of the city that never sleeps with the same person (twice) only to get mixed-up in a labyrinth of plot twists, drag queens, sex, drugs, and open dance calls.

Tommy Jamerson has lent his name to over 100 productions. His one-act comedy, Rags to Bitches, won Best Short Play at the Downtown Urban Arts Festival and starred RuPaul's Drag Race alums, Alexis Michelle and Brita Filter. Believe it or not, he is also known for his children's productions, The Big Bad Bullysaurus, Princess Pigface, Choose Your Own Oz, and Alice the Brave & Other Tales from Wonderland, which have been performed all over the world. www.tommyjamersonplays.com