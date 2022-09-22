Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ELEEMOSYNARY Opens This Week in Williams Theatre

Performances run through Oct. 1. 

Sep. 22, 2022  

The Department of Theatre 2022-2023 Season is ready to begin with Eleemosynary, directed by Jeff Casazza, that opens this Friday, Sept. 23. Performances run through Oct. 1. Purchase Tickets Here.

The word Eleemosynary has tripped up many a spelling bee champ, but not Echo. Raised by her strong willed and eccentric grandmother Dorothea, Echo has unparalleled success in a national spelling bee. Echo has tried for years to re-establish contact with Artie, her brilliant, troubled, and estranged mother. After Dorothea suffers a stroke, Artie continues to avoid the real issues in their intimate story until she finally lets her guard down and begins to accept their mutual need as they summon the courage to try to build a life together.

LORINDA ULICK (Dorothea) is a sophomore in the new Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre program within the Department of Theatre. She was most recently seen at PFW as Van Helsing in Dracula: An Act of Destruction, and Macbeth in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [REVISED]. She's also appeared at Concord High School as Katherine Plumber in Newsies, and Mrs. Coneybear in the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Lori is very excited to bring this story of Eleemosynary to life for the audience.

KARA CAUSEY (Artie) is a junior theatre major with an acting emphasis, marking her third production on stage at the university. Her previous works with the Department of Theatre include Dracula (Lucy), The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [REVISED] (Macduff and others), and Almost Maine (Gale), Awesome 80s Prom (Whitley Whitaker), 42nd Street (Ensemble/Dance Captain), The Little Mermaid (Ensemble/ Dance Captain), and Grease (Ensemble/Dance Captain) at Snider High School. She has a passion for sharing her art with others and hopes to work professionally in both the film and theatre industry.

MADISON CLAIRE MORGAN (Echo) is a sophomore working towards a B.F.A. in musical theatre at PFW. This is her first time acting in a university production though she has worked on the stage crew for other department productions including The World According to Snoopy (Fly Rail Operator), The Laramie Project (Light Board Operator), and Dracula: An Act of Destruction (Sound Board Operator). She is very excited to be a part of this production.

STEPHANIE SPOTTS (Costume Designer) is a senior theatre major concentrating in design technology and minoring in creative writing. Writing for The 24 Hour Plays in her freshman year gave her the confidence to express herself in a way she has not done before. Spotts is grateful for the opportunity to be an assistant costume designer for The Laramie Project and Dracula: An Act of Destruction. Through these opportunities she realized that being a costume designer is what she wants to do and deeply appreciates the Department of Theatre for allowing her to design for Eleemosynary.


