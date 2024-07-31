Dyke Theater Co. Announces Programming At The Tank's LIMEFEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank has announced the lineup for LimeFest, a festival spotlighting zesty new works by emerging artists and creative teams who identify as women, nonbinary, or gender non-conforming.

This year's festival, produced by Isa Garcia (ASÍ, The Final Hole), will prominently feature Dyke Theater Co., a groundbreaking new collective founded by Garcia. LimeFest is dedicated to advancing gender parity in the performing arts and offers a vibrant platform for fresh, innovative voices. Running from August 1-21, 2024, at The Tank NYC (312 West 36th St, New York, NY 10018), the festival will showcase over 50 productions.

DYKE THEATER CO.

Dyke Theater Co. is a new collective, founded by its Artistic Director and LimeFest Producer Isa Garcia, committed exclusively to producing theater made by and for dykes (and those who love them). They will be presenting the following works at LimeFest 2024:

Sublimation

By Isa DeLeón Garcia (they/them)

August 11 and August 18 at 9:30pm

In the 20th century, two female chemists, Dr. Bechtol, and her student, Dr. Carr, create a weapon of mass destruction in a private lab, navigating their growing attraction amidst escalating global, ethical, and personal dilemmas. Meanwhile, the course of their careers and relationship takes a transformative turn when they discover Alberta, a talking decontamination shower, who unveils startling visions of the future.

Spew's Little Baby

By Anita Parrott (they/them)

August 14 and August 18 at 7pm

Cordyceps and Candidae are immortal fungi in love who have been chasing each other for millennia. Spew and Baby are human, strangers, and have weak immune systems. Everyone is new to Martha's Vineyard, where getting to know your neighbors might just mean getting very, very deep under their skin... A dark, queer love story told through the tangling of bodies, classes, and species, Spew's Little Baby is a play examining desire and its power to spark life, unleash decay... or both.

$7 Girl

By Mae West (they/he)

August 4 at 7pm

What is a Radical Permissionist? Mae West - a queer, trans sex worker - wants you to be one. After nearly a lifetime of experience in the sex trade, Mae is moving on. This one-night-only performance of $7 Girl offers an erotic, unhinged, audacious swan song of virtuosic storytelling, sultry pole work, and titillating improvisation to immerse you in the taboo social issues that have too long gone unheard. This "TED talk meets strip club meets Cirque du Soleil" will act as the final sounding stage for Mae to interrogate the possibility of a world in which their worth is no longer attached to dildos or dollar signs, and what it might take to get there.

Sam and Kiki's Big Gay Road Trip

By Liv Campbell (she/her)

August 17 at 9:30pm

Sam and Kiki (best friends... aside from one awkward moment they must never bring up) embark from rural Texas on the lesbian road trip of their dreams to get Sam to college. However, Kiki's shenanigans and Sam's own insecurities threaten their chances of reaching New England liberal arts paradise.

Tickets are available at thetanknyc.org.

Comments