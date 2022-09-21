Dixon Place to Present DANCE BLOC NYC 2022 in November, Featuring 22 Choreographers
The event will feature five two Dance Company, Olga Rabetskaya Dance Projects, Alyssa Faye, Garet & Company and more.
Dixon Place will present its brand-new festival in its second year "Dance Bloc NYC 2022" on Nov 3, 4 and 5 with 6 programs featuring 22 choreographers, from myriad dance genres, showcase works inspired by this year's themes: Courage, Confront, Conquer.
Programs as follows:
Thursday, November 3, 7:30 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
five two Dance Company
Olga Rabetskaya Dance Projects
Friday, November 4, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Alyssa Faye
Garet & Company
NewBrese Dance Project
Yu.S.Artistry
November 4, 9 p.m. - Runtime 45 min
Chantal Taluba
Joshua Noel
Melinda Matticoli
Saturday, November 5, 3 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
The ChoreoJoey Project
Mosaic Dance Theater Company
November 5, 7 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
Cindy Brandle Dance Company
JENNIFERCHINdance
Kashia Kancey
Prakriti Dance
November 5, 9 p.m. - Runtime 50 min
32nd Pack Dance Company
CES Danceworks
Cristina Camacho
Heather Dutton
Neta-Kinetics
Open Dance Ensemble
Sri Thina Subramaniam
Tickets are: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35526/production/1034013
General Admission - $18in advance; $21 at the door.
Early Bird: $14, ends on 10/15.
Students/Seniors- $15 in advance; $17 at the door
FESTIVAL PASS: Bundle & Save
Two show Package: $28
Festival pass: $60 (includes all 6 shows)
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.
About Dixon Place
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
CreativePerformances' mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.