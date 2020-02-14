Dixon Place and American Dance Festival Will Present the NY Premiere of Sara Juli's BURNT-OUT WIFE

Dixon Place and American Dance Festival (ADF) are pleased to present Sara Juli's new comedic dance-theater work, Burnt-Out Wife. The performance runs Friday and Saturday, February 21-22, at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 27, at 7:30pm, and Friday, February 28, at 7pm, at Dixon Place, 161A Chrystie Street (between Rivington and Delancey Streets), in Manhattan.

Sara Juli brings her latest feminist solo, Burnt­-Out Wife, to Dixon Place. Taking on such topics as intimacy, loneliness, monogamy, and other marital taboos, Juli employs her comedic text-driven dance style to explore the decay and detritus of marriage with equal parts wit and vulnerability. Taking place in a pepto-bismol-pink bathroom, this evening-length dance-theater-comedy will spark intimate conversations while blowing up the marital institution with humor, reflection, and a complete re-imagining featuring an original song, cake, and Juli's seamless fusion of movement and text. When Burnt-Out Wife premiered this fall, Maine's Portland Press Herald called Juli "a master storyteller channeling over-the-top humor to help us digest a very serious topic."

Burnt-Out Wife is created and performed by Sara Juli with dramaturgy by Michelle Mola, set design by Pamela Moulton, costumes by Carol Farrell, sound design by Ryan MacDonald, and lighting design by David Ferri.

Tickets are $19 in advance, $23 at the door, $17 in advance/$20 at the door for students and seniors. For tickets and more information, visit http://dixonplace.org/performances/burnt-out-wife-2020/. The Dixon Place cocktail lounge is open before and after performances; proceeds directly support the organization's mission and programs.

Juli's previous solo shows include the critically acclaimed The Money Conversation (2006) and Tense Vagina: an actual diagnosis (2015), praised as "an imaginative and brave show performed with fearless vulnerability by the warm, wild, and untamed Sara Juli," (Broadway Baby).

Sara Juli has been creating and performing comedic dance-theater for two decades. In New York City, her work has been performed at Performance Space 122, The Chocolate Factory Theater, New York Live Arts, Danspace Project, Movement Research at Judson Church, the 92nd Street Y, Dixon Place, among many others. Nationally, her work has been performed at American Dance Festival (NC), Bates Dance Festival (ME), SPACE (ME), Napa Valley Opera House (CA), Connecticut College, The Yard (MA), UC Riverside (CA), Artown Reno (NV), Asheville Masonic Temple (NC), TEDxDirigo, among many others. Her work has toured internationally to the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, London, Edinburgh, and Russia.

Juli produces Maine Moves, a contemporary dance series presenting Maine-based artists, and is a curatorial advisor to SPACE's Moving In Space performance series. She is chair of Bates Dance Festival's advisory board, and is also an advisory board member of The Field in New York City. Her fundraising consulting practice, Surala Consulting, is in its tenth year and advises national artists and non-profits on strategic fundraising solutions. Juli was awarded the Arts Management Award from Brooklyn Arts Exchange in 2013. She graduated with honors from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY, with degrees in dance and anthropology. After 15 years in NYC, she relocated to Falmouth, ME, in 2014 with her husband and two children. www.sarajuli.com





