Dixon Place Has Announced its 2020 Season

Dixon Place has announced their 2020 season, featuring nine commissioned original productions and four puppetry productions, including Concrete Temple Theatre, Sara Juli, Eszter Balint & Stew, Shayna Strype, Rachel Klein, Nora Burns, Marga Gomez, Maria Camia, Andy Manjuck, Dorothy James and Arif Silverman.

Additionally, Dixon Place will co-produce and present the Criminal Queerness Festival with National Queer Theater in June. Following the success of last year's inaugural Criminal Queerness Festival-featured on "Best of Pride" lists in The New York Times, The Advocate, and Thrillist-the 2020 Festival will feature original works by four renowned queer playwrights from around the world. Dixon Place is located at 161A Chrystie Street in Manhattan, for tickets and further information please visit www.dixonplace.org

January 31 - February 14, 2020

Concrete Temple Theatre

Packrat

Created by Carlo Adinolfi & Renee Philippi

Set deep in the Sagebrush Desert, this visually stunning puppet-forward play contemplates humanity's relationship with the natural world. Puppetry, projections and an original score elegantly come together to create many layers of meaning and emotion, presented simply and elegantly with engaging and captivating puppets ranging from Bunraku to Pageant styles.



February 21 - 28, 2020

New York City Premiere

Burnt-Out Wife

Created & performed by Sara Juli

With her comically idiosyncratic text-driven dance style, Juli takes on monogamy, intimacy, loneliness, sex deprivation, and other impossibilities of marriage. In a pepto-bismol pink bathroom, this dance-theater-comedy tackles the taboo and urgent social topic of the detritus of committed partnerships, sparking intimate conversations while blowing up the marital institution with humor, controversy, and explicit personal musing and disclosure. For mature audiences only.

March 20 - 28, 2020

I Hate Memory

Written by Eszter Balint

Songs by Eszter Balint & StewFeaturing: The Musicians

Directed by Lucy Sexton

Media Design: Tal Yarden

Musical director: David Nagler

An anti-cabaret co-starring the Streets of New York and the Late 20th Century, the show features appearances by family, film, fame, immigration, joy, theater, shame, dance floors, open doors, papaya ice cream, and the Shah of Iran's wife. This reluctant memoir is served on a bed of song and dirt, with a punk aperitif and Jimmy Carter for dessert.

April 10 - 25, 2020

MINE

Created & performed by Shayna Strype

Live Feed Camera/Dramaturgy by Desiree Mitton

MINE uses a variety of puppetry styles, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, wearable sculptures, and humor to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds.

May 1 - 16, 2020

Breaking Glass

Conceived & Directed by Rachel Klein

Choreography by Rachel Klein, Danielle Marie Fusco, & the ensemble

Aerial Choreography by Summer Lacy and Chloe Goolsby

Featuring: Danielle Marie Fusco, Summer Lacy, Chloe Goolsby, Federico Garcia, Shoko Fujita, Joey Kipp, Manuela Agudelo, Connor Dealy, Stephanie Nobel, Amy Mack, Ricardo Barrett, & Andrea Dusel-Foil

Breaking Glass follows the plight of the Furies, three tenacious heroines who enter a land of Kings, confronted with outrage from the ruling class as they fight to earn their place as respected leaders. Through an allegorical dreamscape, this deeply personal piece inspired by true events serves to break down the barriers of intolerance through profoundly inspiring performances.

May 20 - 30, 2020

The Village, or A Fag*, A Hag*, a Drag*, a Hustler*, a John*, a Junkie* and a Jew* Walk into a Bar (*sorry, *I know, *wrong, *dated, *what, *stop, *really?!)

Written by Nora Burns

Directed by Mike Albo

Choreographed by Robin Carrigan

1979, New York City. Trade, a hustler living in "Old George's" apartment, brings home his latest trick, Steve, an earnest NYU student, as friends, neighbors and addicts come by to drink, drug, flirt, dream and dish about love, life, death and taxis. A Village, or... is a dance-filled disco comedy with an ensemble cast of eight (plus gorgeous go-go boys!), a meta musical with high jinks, low kinks, softcore porn and rock hard abs very loosely based on Our Town, with apologies to Thornton Wilder.

June 2020

Criminal Queerness Festival

Curated by National Queer Theater

Bringing together renowned queer playwrights from around the world, National Queer Theater and Dixon Place are providing a platform for artists facing censorship, shining a light on critical stories from across the globe. In order to build a truly global queer community, these writers are inspiring activism and shaping our culture towards the equitable treatment of LGBTQ people around the world. A Mayor's Grant for Cultural Impact awardee, the festival is proud to partner with the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs for community engagement and outreach. Don't miss The New York Times and The Advocate recommended theatrical event of the Pride season!

July 16 - 25, 2020

Spanking Machine

Written & Performed by Marga Gomez

Directed by Adrian Alexander Alea

In Spanking Machine, GLAAD Award-winning writer/performer Marga Gomez shifts across gender, latitudes and generations in a darkly comic memoir about the first boy she ever sloppy-kissed and how it made them gay forever.

September 18 - 26, 2020

New Mony

Created by Maria Camia

Puppeteers: Leonie Bell, Maria Camia, Connie Fu, Marcella Murray, Leah Ogawa

Step into the colorful, comical, spiritual, sci-fi world of Aricama where we explore duality and ancestry with puppets, Toy Theater, body costumes, original live music, and projections in this full-length workshop production.

October 2020, dates to be announced

Bill's 44th

Created & performed by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

Drawing from Bunraku and character driven object theatre, Bill's 44th examines the loneliness of one man puppeteered by two people. He throws himself a party which isn't well attended, and attempts to cheer himself up by creating some friends out of crudité and party balloons. Against all odds he succeeds and finds himself having a grand old time, but when a "real" guest arrives a wave of shame comes over him and he quickly destroys his newly created friends.

November 6 - 21, 2020

World Premiere

Dream of Rays

Written by Arif Silverman

Directed by Lillian White

Featuring visuals by Julia Melfi

Not all is as it seems aboard Commander Viola Nightfire's ship The Mad Wraith. Nightfire and her crew have been tasked by the Queen of the Silvercliffs to sail west and capture a school of singing Manta Rays, in hopes their ethereal, transcendent voices will restore the dying waters of their seaside kingdom. Grudges and deceptions run rampant, exacerbated by the presence of the Queen's mysterious ambassador. With a cast of ten, Dream of Rays is a wild new play that explores the different ways humankind can react to the prospect of a crumbling world.





