David Hughey, Justine Aronson and More Announced in Casting of DAS BARBECÜ at Hill Country Barbecue Market

On Site Opera, an organization dedicated to presenting site-specific opera productions in non-traditional venues throughout New York City, has announced casting for Das Barbecü at Hill Country Barbecue Market, January 26- February 11, 2020. With book and lyrics by Jim Luigs and music by Scott Warrender, Das Barbecü's songbook ranges from Broadway to Texas swing, jazz to twangy country and western with a multi-disciplinary cast to reflect the show's artistic demands.

With five actors playing more than 30 outrageous characters at breakneck speed, On Site Opera welcomes back celebrated sopranos Justine Aronson (Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic) and Jessica Fishenfeld (New York City Opera, Palm Beach Opera), and is pleased to announce the "golden-toned" David Hughey, fresh from the Broadway stages of Waitress and Porgy and Bess. Also joining the cast is the "mighty crossover" baritone Robert Wesley Mason (Nashville Opera, Eugene Opera) who has appeared on opera and theater stages across the country and in TV and film, and the "powerful" Zuri Washington, most recently seen in Bat Out of Hell and the national tour of Bring it On: The Musical. This dynamic cast brings a wide range of talents and experience to fulfill On Site Opera's overarching mission of presenting productions in immersive surroundings to create an authentic and intimate experience for all of the senses.

As previously announced, the production will be directed by Eric Einhorn and Katherine M. Carter, conducted by Emily Senturia, with costume design by Whitney Locher, lighting design by Shawn K. Kaufman, and hair and make-up design by Gabrielle Vincent.

While opera buffs will be familiar with the basic outline of the story, even an opera and theater novice will find their way through the complex plotlines in which Wagner's "Ring" cycle is put to country-western tunes dressed like a rhinestone cowboy and set deep in the heart of Texas. Luigs' clever book makes the twists and turns part of the joke, as Siegfried, a guitar-strumming cowboy, has given his beloved cowgirl, Brunnhilde a magical ring of gold, only to find that his engagement plans have been thwarted by evil half-dwarf Hagan. After the dwarf -a bartender at the local roadhouse who covets the magic ring - drugs Siegfried's beer, the singing cowboy proposes to Gutrune, a lovesick two-stepper whose usual attire can only be described as a wedding dress by way of the Grand Ol' Opry complete with white cowboy hat and veil. A delicious piece, both musically and gastronomically, Das Barbecü will be served with a side of New York's best brisket, and a menu that includes mac & cheese, sweet potato bourbon mash, banana pudding, and cornbread, too!

SCHEDULE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Das Barbecü will be performed:

Sunday, January 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, January 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Dinner seating, which includes a family style BBQ dinner is $95, and bar seating, without dinner, $60. Tickets are available online at https://osopera.org/productions/bbq/.

VENUE INFORMATION

Hill Country Barbecue Market is located at 30 W 26th Street, in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan and accessible by the N, R and W trains.

REPERTORY NOTES

Das Barbecü | Premiered in 1991 by Seattle Opera

Book and Lyrics by Jim Luigs

Music by Scott Warrender

Conducted by Emily Senturia

Directed by Eric Einhorn and Katherine M. Carter

Costume Design by Whitney Locher

Hair and Makeup Design by Gabrielle Vincent

Lighting Design by Shawn K. Kaufman

Assistant Costume Design by Jess Gersz

Stage Management by Samantha Greene

Assistant Stage Management by Shaya Penn

Cast:

Justine Aronson

Jessica Fishenfeld

David Hughey

Robert Wesley Mason

Zuri Washington

A nod to Wagner's Ring Cycle merged with a comedic Texas fable, the songbook ranges from Broadway to Texas swing, from jazz to twangy country and western as mismatched lovers meet on the day of their double shotgun wedding with five actors playing more than 30 outrageous characters at breakneck speed.





