David Garrison, Kirsten and Matthew Scott, Keirsten Hodgens, and More Join 18th Season of New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 18th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series will continue on Monday, May 19, 2025. The presentation will feature excerpts from two original musicals, Unzipped and Female Complaints, centering stories about women, women's bodies, and reproductive rights, and a conversation with the writers. The series will be presented at 7PM ET at the Five Angels Theater in NYC (789 Tenth Ave.) and is available for live streaming. Click here to purchase tickets.

Set in the Bay Area in the late 1970s, Unzipped, written by sex therapist Eva Margolies and award-winning writer Douglas J. Cohen (The Evolution of Mann, The Opposite of Sex), explores a culture of sexual liberation and the development of modern sex therapy practices through the lens of a marriage in crisis. Real-life couple Kirsten Scott (Suffs) and Matthew Scott (An American in Paris) will play the couple at the center of the narrative, with a cast that also includes David Garrison (Wicked, Married With Children), E.R.O.S. (New Amsterdam), Neal Mayer (Poker Face, Les Misérables), Chandler Sinks (The Jerusalem Syndrome), Chelsea Zeno (Distant Thunder), and Alison Lea Bender. The presentation is directed by Artistic Director Joe Barros, with music direction by Noah Teplin (Moulin Rouge!, Teeth).

With book and lyrics by Kate Mulley (Razorhurst) and music and lyrics by Billboard-charting songwriter Tina deVaron, Female Complaints tells the untold true story of underground abortionist Inez Burns, who ran a successful and illegal abortion clinic for half of a century in San Francisco. With a transportive jazz-inspired score, the original musical raises the rallying cry for reproductive rights and highlights the world we're in danger of living in again. The presentation is directed by Dara Malina, with music direction by Déa Thatcher (Cabaret), and the cast features Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) as Inez Burns, Keirsten Hodgens (Six), Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Andrea Prestinario (Ring of Keys), Bella Dunbar, Sol Hernández, Olivia Sartori, and Zoë Fletcher.

The New Works Series was recognized by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Innovation & Exploration Fund. New York Theatre Barn's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby