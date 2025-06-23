David Dean Bottrell's TEENAGE WASTELAND is Coming To The HOT! Festival At Dixon Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actor, writer, and storyteller David Dean Bottrell ("Modern Family," "Frasier" 2024) will bring his critically celebrated solo show, TEENAGE WASTELAND: Thirteen Fourteen Fifteen, to The HOT! Festival at Dixon Place for one night only on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:30 PM. Since premiering in a May, 2025 workshop at Pangea NYC, the show has taken off like a rocket and has already played hugely successful engagements in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, San Francisco, Cotuit (Cape Cod) and Nantucket (with more dates to be announced soon).

From junior high angst to the hormonal havoc of high school, Bottrell delivers a raw, riotous and deeply human look at coming-of-age with all the missteps, meltdowns, and hard-won moments of clarity that come with it. The result? A rollercoaster ride of laugh-out-loud storytelling that's as relatable as it is unforgettable. "Three years. One teenager. Too many bad decisions."



David Dean Bottrell

a veteran stage & television actor, has played major guest star and recurring roles on MODERN FAMILY, FRASIER (2024), THE BLACKLIST, NCIS, CRIMINAL MINDS, LAW & ORDER, SVU, FBI: MOST WANTED, RECTIFY, iCARLY, JUSTIFIED, BONES, CASTLE, DAYS OF OUR LIVES, LONGMIRE, TRUE BLOOD, MAD MEN, CASTLE, and BOSTON LEGAL (as the creepy, homicidal "Lincoln Meyer"). His many theatre credits include shows at Second Stage, the Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville and Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre. He's performed sketch comedy & storytelling shows at Joe's Pub, Comedy Central Stage & Acme Comedy Theatre. He also wrote a hit movie (Searchlight Pictures' KINGDOM COME), a popular how-to book (WORKING ACTOR, Penguin Random House) and has won numerous awards for his solo storytelling shows (David Dean Bottrell MAKES LOVE: A ONE-MAN SHOW, THE DEATH OF ME YET & TEENAGE WASTELAND). A native Kentuckian, he divides his time between New York and Los Angeles. DavidDeanBottrell.com

Comments