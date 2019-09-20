David Davila's ANIMAL HUSBANDRY Will Play New York Fringe

Lone Star Theatre Company is proud to announce that David Davila's Animal Husbandry will premiere at the New York International Fringe Festival this October 2019. This will be Lone Star Theatre's first full production after eight years of successfully bringing "Texas Pages to New York Stages" through its on-going reading, one-act play, and concert series. With direction by Sidney Erik Wright and starring David Michael Kirby and Daniel Anthony Hidalgo, Animal Husbandry will open October 10th at the Under St. Mark's Theater.

Like two doomed stars circling a black hole, Michael and Harry are the most passionate of lovers who can't seem to stay away from each other even as they burn toward oblivion. Harry sees in Michael a chance to right his regrets while Michael sees in Harry a way out; but are they helping each other or hurting each other? Animal Husbandry is a gay bedroom drama that explores an explosive Daddy/Son romance and deconstructs the roles that psychosexual desires play in adult relationships (warning: explicit content, violence, and nudity).

David Davila is a writer, performer, and filmmaker from the border of South Texas where 45 wants to build his idiotic wall. He has way too much to say about almost everything which is why he writes plays, films, musicals, poetry, sketch, and does stand-up comedy. He's an alumnus of The Second City Training Center Chicago, a proud member of Musical Theatre Factory, the founding Artistic Director of Lone Star Theatre Company, and the son of a preacher man. He dedicates his life to telling the stories of Latinx and gay people living in the United States. His theatre works include Manuel Vs the Statue of Liberty: a musical comedy (with Noemi de la Puente - Gallery Players, Princeton University, NYMF), Promesa: a mariachi musical (Musical Theatre Factory), Aztec Pirates & the Insignificance of Life on Mars (San Diego LatinX New Play Festival, Frank Silvera Reading Series, Feast, PlayGround Experiment, Broadviews on Broadway), Vox Pop: a musical parable (Musical Theatre Factory, 54 Below New Musicals), Pyramid: a musical adventure (Lincoln Center AACRS), #52SONGS: a song cycle (Beechman, West End, Triad), Tales from Highway 281(Intar Theatre), Adan y Julio y la Frontera 2003 (Lone Star Theatre Co, Viva SA), Men of God (Lone Star Theatre), Abuelas or the Poverty Cycle (PlayGround Experiment), Credo (ESPA), Butt Babies Never Live: a poetry cycle (Poetic Theatre Productions), and many short plays and films.

Sidney Erik Wright's previous work with David Davila includes directing Promésa (Mtf's 4x15) and choreographing Manuel Vs. the Statue of Liberty (NYMF). As a new works director, he's helmed MJ Halberstadt's Grindr (and Other Concerns) (The Survivalists), Mariah MacCarthy's Until She Claws Her Way Out (EST Marathon), and Tamborra/Einhorn's Hypatia and The Heathens (Caveat). Regionally, Sidney was SDC observer to Susan Booth on Stephen King and John Mellencamp's Ghost Brothers Of Darkland County (Alliance Theater). Other Regional Credits include Hair at Woodstock (Dir/Choreo) and Camelot at The John W. Engeman Theater (choreo). In 2018, He won 'Best Choreography' at the Sound Bites 10-minute Musical Festival for his work on Dead Flowers. His Broadway Bares: Strip-U number Psych (reenvisioning Pavlov's dog as leather pup-play) currently has 2 Million+ Youtube views.

David Michael Kirby (GERRY) is a graduate of the Atlantic Theater Company conservatory program. He is a versatile actor, singer, director and writer. In August this year, David portrayed Major Carrisford in the US premier of a new musical: "A Little Princess" on the Diamond stage at the Signature in NYC. Other noteworthy NYC appearances include Dance Divas Nutcracker (World premiere-Theatre Row); The Spoon River Project (NYC premiere-Greenwood Cemetery); Carnival Round the Central Figure (NYC premiere-IRT). Select film: Zero Issue; WARFIELD; The Lion's Den. Web series: Mythos (ITVFest award-winner). David is a founding member of New Ambassadors Theatre Company.

Daniel Anthony Hidalgo has been involved with Animal Husbandry since its infancy at the PlayGround Experiment. He was last seen playing Rafael in "90 Miles of Separation" at the Hudson Guild Theatre. Past theatre credits include Ian in "Deathbed" (Theatre Row), Milo in "Querencia" (Nuyorican Poets Café), Patrick in "Mel's Art Exhibit" (Access Theatre) and Don Félix in "La Fuerza de la Costumbre" (Repertorio Español).

Lone Star Theatre is dedicated to bringing "Texas Pages to New York Stages" by creating innovative and fresh pieces of theatre for New Yorkers brought to you by Texans. Whether a play is by a Texas playwright, or features Texas talent and ingenuity, Lone Star Theatre aims to bring you entertaining theatrical events that will whisk you away from city life.

Animal Husbandry was developed through: The PlayGround Experiment in Manhattan - Mike Lesser Artistic Director, the Barn Arts Collective in Maine - Andrew Simon Artistic Director, FEAST Performance Series - Alex Randrup and Conrad Kluck co-curators, and the Broadviews on Broadway Summer Fresh Festival produced by Janelle Marie.

The New York International Fringe Festival returns in October of 2019 with FringeBYOV. In 1997, New York City became the seventh US city to host a fringe festival and has also been the launching pad for numerous Off-Broadway and Broadway transfers, long-running downtown hits, and regional theater productions including Urinetown, Matt & Ben, Never Swim Alone, The Jammer, Debbie Does Dallas, Dog Sees God, Brandon Teena, Dixie's Tupperware Party, 21 Dog Years, The Irish Curse, Jurassic Parq, The Fartiste, Silence! The Musical and 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche; movies including WTC View and Armless; and even a TV show ('da Kink in My Hair). FringeNYC alumni include Bradley Cooper, Melissa Rauch (Big Bang Theory), Morgan Spurlock (Supersize Me, CNN's Inside Man), Mindy Kaling, Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin), Alex Timbers (Rocky), Leigh Silverman (Violet), W. Kamau Bell (Totally Biased), Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story) and Chris Lowell (Enlisted), among countless other success stories.

Animal Husbandry will play Under St Mark's Theatre on October 10th, 12th, 16th, 24th, and 28th. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at FringeNYC.org. (link: Animal Husbandry - FringeBYOV)





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You