Dance-Fueled Farce FALSE STEPS to Open at Theatre at St. Clements This September

A brand-new dance-infused farce is stepping onto the New York stage this fall. False Steps, a madcap ballroom comedy about love, chaos, and sequins, will begin performances September 5, 2025, ahead of an official opening on Friday, September 12.

Written by Candace H. Caplin and Kim St. Leon, False Steps features original music and lyrics by Jesse Corbin and choreography by Ronny Dutra. The production is directed by St. Leon and Dutra and presented by A Ballroom Comedy LLC.

Real-life ballroom champions Candace H. Caplin and Ronny Dutra star alongside Sarah Hogewood and Jason Kennedy in this fast-paced comedy. False Steps follows Rae Applebaum, a struggling playwright whose world is upended when her newly widowed mother Sophie falls for a much younger dance instructor named Paulo. As suspicions mount and secrets unravel, even a retired NYPD homicide detective is drawn into the fray, leading to a whirlwind of family drama and footwork.

The cast includes Caplin (Talia in the Kitchen, The Diary of Anne Frank) as Sophie, Dutra (Wicked Brazil, On Your Feet) as Paulo, Hogewood (Kiss Me, Kate) as Rae, and Kennedy (Law & Order: SVU) as Detective. A featured ensemble of world-renowned dancers includes Jacqueline Babek, Dwayne Beach, Sophie Cazeneuve, Elizabeth Cuevas, Max Greenhouse, Milos Jadzic, Vanda Polakova, and Ricardo Souza.

The design team includes scenic design by Harry Feiner, lighting by Ethan Steimel, and sound by Sean Haggerty. Carrie Steinmetz is assistant choreographer, with Edward Simon as partnering consultant. Drew Francis is production manager, Haley Robles is stage manager, and publicity is by Katie Rosin (Kampfire PR).

The limited engagement will run through September 28 at Theatre at St. Clements (423 W 46th St, NYC). Tickets, priced $49–$59, are available at FalseStepsComedy.com.