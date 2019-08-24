DAMNED Comes to Dixon Place
Dixon Place presents the premier of Damned: A New Fantasy play by Julianne Lavallee and directed by Joe Raik, August 28th at 7:30PM and September 6th at 10PM.
Damned is a new fantasy play that takes place in Goliaar, a kingdom where magic is dying, people are starving and the royals are too busy partying or plotting to care. Writer/actress Alexandra Cremer calls "Damned a mix of Mad Max and Game of Thrones with a lot of surprises thrown in." Although this play is fantasy, it touches on real human issues including class, gender and sexuality. Through the coming of age story of Prince Madithaaan, it emphasizes the message not to judge people based on labels and to love who you love.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door and may be purchased here: http://dixonplace.org/performances/damned-8-28-2019/ or at 161A Chrystie Street (Dixon Place Box Office).
Starring in Order of Appearance:
- Iilyan: Becca Musser
- Master Draioch: Andrew Ricks
- Azaria: Julianne Lavallee
- Juleigh: Alexandra Cremer
- Lord Cadogan: Alex Rafala
- Prince Madithaan: Christopher Marshalll
- Eelian: Brandon Mosley
- King Aaniyen: Andrew Dinan
- Sam/Serant/Y Ddraig: Jesenia Pineda
- Stage Manager: Christina Gombola