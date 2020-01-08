Creative Narratives Inaugurates CREATEFEST

Creative Narratives Theater Company, a group of ambitious emerging artists have joined the Festival Circuit with CreateFest, a one-night-only presentation of new and interesting short plays across all genres. Max Berry, an acclaimed playwright, will serve as one of the producers.

The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in New York City, a leading curator of cutting-edge works will serve as host Tuesday - Thursday, January 15, 16, 17 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS

The Festival Line-Up includes:

Empathy Play by Ryan Thomas; directed by DeMone Seraphin

Out by Nicholas Vasilios Pappas; directed by Esther M. Cohen

Rebooting Life by Paul K. Smith; directed by Lauren Shields

Life in the Woods by Jerise Fogee; directed by Michelle Chai

How to Stop the World by Nathaniel Foster

Infinite by Jackie Jacobi; directed by Julia Anne Nolan





