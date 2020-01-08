Creative Narratives Inaugurates CREATEFEST
Creative Narratives Theater Company, a group of ambitious emerging artists have joined the Festival Circuit with CreateFest, a one-night-only presentation of new and interesting short plays across all genres. Max Berry, an acclaimed playwright, will serve as one of the producers.
The Tank, 312 West 36th Street in New York City, a leading curator of cutting-edge works will serve as host Tuesday - Thursday, January 15, 16, 17 at 7:00 p.m. TICKETS
The Festival Line-Up includes:
Empathy Play by Ryan Thomas; directed by DeMone Seraphin
Out by Nicholas Vasilios Pappas; directed by Esther M. Cohen
Rebooting Life by Paul K. Smith; directed by Lauren Shields
Life in the Woods by Jerise Fogee; directed by Michelle Chai
How to Stop the World by Nathaniel Foster
Infinite by Jackie Jacobi; directed by Julia Anne Nolan