Cosmic Orchid Announces THE VOIRE DIRE PROJECT: THE PHOTOGRAPHY CYCLE

Cosmic Orchid announces this season's cycle of their signature production: The Voire Dire Project 4.0: The Photography Cycle. Four plays created with inspiration from 4 photographic images is running at the Medicine Show Theatre, 549 W. 52nd Street, Floor 3rd, with a full curation of the photographers' art work.

The Voire Dire Project is an integrative project where four theatrical teams each develop a one-act play inspired by a work of art - in this cycle, a photograph. The work is developed through a process called Integrative Theatre, created and designed by Artistic Director Liz Amadio. Voir Dire, rooted in the Ancient French: 'to see, to speak (the truth)', is purposely spelled differently to distinguish it from the legal proceeding. But the goal is the same - assembling a group of people to collaborate on a search for the truth.

As actor Beth Griffith says, "I'm going places I haven't gone before..."

4 photographs/4 plays/25 Artists/1 Integrative Experience

Shattering the duality of Artistic Expression

In our case, that search is a creative truth, a spiritual truth. There is no absolute right or wrong - just a relationship. Each story is unique to that team, inspiring a magnificent tapestry of image and story. There are 25 artists represented in this project, including photographers, creative tech & production team. Of the fifteen Theatre Artists attached to the four plays, all are women.

Remaining Shows:

Thursday 5/16/19 8PM

Friday 5/17/19 8PM

Saturday 5/18/19 8PM

Sunday 5/19/19 3PM

Sunday 5/19/19 4:30 Silent Auction of the 4 Art images.

Cosmic Orchid produced its inaugural cycle of The Voire Dire Project in Spring 2016, featuring work inspired by paintings. The second cycle was a revised and developed reincarnation of those plays, integrating and recasting the teams. The 2018 Conscious Glass Residency created five plays inspired by blown-glass art with performances in the Art Glass Studio. We are very excited about the work we are creating, inspired by the powerful images in this 4th cycle - The Photography Cycle. We are also grateful to be honored as recipients of a Puffin Foundation Grant, and a LIT Space Subsidy for this cycle.

Uncle John and The Men's Room by Maxine Kern

Directed by Lynn Marie Macy

With Jane Rubinsky & Susan Skosko

Inspired by Hoboken Station by Philip Seltzer

Josie Divine by Coni Ciongoli Koepfinger

Directed by Glenora Blackshire

With Beth Griffith & Glenora Blackshire

Inspired by Energy Shadow by Liz Amadio

The One & Only Amanda Palmer by Kat Mustatea

Directed by Katherine Elliot

With Kendra Augustin, Cheryl Bear & Katherine Elliot

Inspired by Victim Impact Statement by Melanie Barksdale

An AEA Showcase production of:

Guardian of the Field by Liz Amadio

Directed by Shellen Lubin

With Amy Fulgham* & Lori Sinclair Minor*

Inspired by Birds by Carol Martinez

*Members: Actors Equity Association

Cindi Cericola - Art Curation Advisor

Jonah Farley - Video Artist

Joe Izen - Composer

Maria Olon - Sound/Projection Tech

Jak Prince - Lighting Designer

Lindsay Shields - Stage Manager

Composer Joe Izen says, "In every photograph, there lives a rhythm."

All performances will take place at The Medicine Show Theater, located at the Medicine Show Theatre, 549 W. 52nd Street, Fl. 3rd, New York, New York 10019.

The actors in the Guardian of the Field photo are:

Amy Fulgham*

Lori Sinclair Minor*

*Members Actors' Equity Association

Photo courtesy of William D. King





