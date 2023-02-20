Columbia School Of The Arts Presents MEDEA; Directed By Tiffani Swalley

Columbia University School of the Arts present (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Medea.



"I choose to take back my life. My life." For the sake of her husband, Jason, Medea left her home and gave him two sons in exile. But when Jason abandons his family for a new bride and a new life, Medea faces banishment and separation from her children. She begs King Kreon for one day's grace. Is one day enough time to carry out her plans? Will the gods provide her a way out? Will she take fate into her own hands and how far will she go? How far would you go, to take back your life?

Featuring Peter Bertucco, Leigh Dillon, Aaron Good, Derek Herman, Joseph Kane, Lavender/Logan Kelley, Sheena Laird, Paris L'Hommie, Griffin Lockette, Erin Long, Mackenzie Moyer, Emily Sullivan, Tiffany Tan, Patrick Troy-Brandt, Rebecca Wood, Isaac Woods.

Tiffani Swalley is a third year Director at Columbia University School of the Arts. Their work at Columbia includes new plays such as: God and Girl, Deep Soli, Purgatory for Women who have Committed Suicide and Queen of the Hive, which she also wrote. Other Columbia works include Shakespeare's MacBeth and An Evening of Chekhov's Vaudevilles. This past fall, Tiffani Assistant Directed Siti Company's Radio MacBeth and War of the Worlds, directed by Anne Bogart. Currently, Tiffani is Assistant Directing, Broadway's The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Rachel Chavkin and written by Larissa FastHorse. Tiffani would like to thank everyone who made this production of Medea possible, including but not limited to Anne Bogart, Brian Kulick, Ben Power, Dan and Judi Moore, Erin Long, Sheena Laird, the whole Creative Team, Production Team, staff of Lenfest Theatre and Columbia University.

Director Tiffani Swalley,

Assistant Director Josie Bourelly,

Co-Dramaturgs Begum (Begsy) Inal & Dezi Tibbs,

Producer Mary Alex Daniels,

Production Stage Manager Amelia McGinnis,

Assistant Stage Manager Ruth Gershberg,

Company Manager Savana Leveille,

Choreographer Sheena Laird

Intimacy Director Jacqueline Holloway,

Scenic Designer Nadja Antic,

Costume Designer Liv Rigdon,

Lighting Designer Natasha Rotondaro,

Sound Designer Max Silverman,

Video Designer Vivienne Shaw,

Prop Designer Erin Long



Medea will be presented at

Lenfest Center for the Arts



Thursday, February 23 at 8pm

Friday, February 24 at 8pm

Saturday, February 25 at 2pm

Saturday, February 25 at 8pm

Sunday, February 26 at 2pm

Click here for tickets.