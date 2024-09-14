Circle Theater Festival Returns to the Flea for Additional Weekends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After opening weekend, Circle Theater Festival will be back at The Flea Theater in Tribeca for the second of six weekends. Catch one or more of their shows running from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Spanning six weekends from September through November 2024, Circle Festival is a bold reminder that great theater doesn't require elaborate sets or extravagant costumes; just a powerful story and the courage to tell it.

Contemporary themes and uncensored voices, artistic adaptation and gripping dramas, dark comedies, and psychological thrillers invite you to experience the power of authentic storytelling. Each weekend showcases a diverse lineup of theatrical talent, from emerging artists such as Scarlett Strasberg to seasoned professionals like lifetime members of The Actors Studio Suzanne DiDonna and Kirsten Russell.

The lineup of 10 shows will return for five more weekends until early November.

