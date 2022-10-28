Christina P, Ms. Pat, Akaash Singh and More to Bring the Laughs to Carolines on Broadway in November
Learn more about the lineup here!
Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, announces its talented line-up for the month of November, with headliners Christina P, from her Netflix special "Mom Genes," November 4 and 5; Ms. Pat, as part of the New York Comedy Festival and from her BET+ series The Ms. Pat Show, November 10 - 12; and Akaash Singh, from his YouTube stand-up special "Bring Back Apu," November 17 - 19; and Scott Seiss, from his YouTube sketch series "Angry Retail Guy," Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25 and 26.
The 18th annual New York Comedy Festival returns November 7 - 13. Shows taking place at Carolines on Broadway are Comedy Records Presents: The Canadians featuring K. Trevor Wilson, on November 7; Live w/ Yamaneika, hosted by Yamaneika Saunders, on November 7; The World According to Comedians, starring Aditi Mittal, Tumi Morake and Liza Treyger, on November 8; Battle Rap, hosted by Reggie Kush Edwards, on November 8; Spin The Block, hosted by Fen Guillaume, on November 9; Haitian and Hilarious, starring Success Jr. and Pierre Plus, on November 10; Black Thought Presents: Delirious, on November 11; Comics To Watch, on November 12; The Jackie Mason Musical, starring Sheba Mason, on November 13; and Casey Frey and Friends on November 13.
Other events taking place at Carolines on Broadway in November are Talent Harris Jr., as part of the Breakout Artist Comedy Series, on November 1; The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York CIty's best and brightest comedians, on November 2, 15, 22, 23 and 24; Anisha Ramakrishna featuring Kutti Gang, on November 3; The Jackie Mason Musical, starring Sheba Mason, on November 6, 20 and 27; and KFC Radio, presented by Barstool Sports and hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on November 16.
Schedule subject to change without notice.
Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.
