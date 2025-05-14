 tracking pixel
Character Night to Return to the Magnet Theater in June

The event will take place on Sunday, June 1.

By: May. 14, 2025
Character Night to Return to the Magnet Theater in June Image
Character Night will return to the Magnet Theater! Sunday, June 1st at 7:30 PM, come join in for a one hour showcase of original characters, impressions and bits from some of the most driven, imaginative, and funny performers here in NYC.

This month's show is hosted by Allie Kroeper (LiveWire, The Armory, PIT-SNL Scholar) and Tessa Flannery (Toronto Sketchfest, Edinburgh Fringe, NY Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe).

The evening will feature performances by Amanda Xeller (Best of the Fest Montreal Sketchfest '25), Dennis Pacheco (The Armando Diaz Experience), Greg Cornejo (UCB Maude Night, iHeartRadio), Julia Schroeder (The Tonight Show), Kalynn Chambers (UCB Lloyd, SNL/PIT Scholarship, Amanda Seales' Smart, Funny & Black), Levi Friedman (Musical Megawatt, Digi Boi, Desert Island Mystery Mail), & Sarah Marskteiner (Second City, Austin Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest, DC Sketchfest, Philadelphia Sketchfest).

