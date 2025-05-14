Character Night to Return to the Magnet Theater in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Character Night will return to the Magnet Theater! Sunday, June 1st at 7:30 PM, come join in for a one hour showcase of original characters, impressions and bits from some of the most driven, imaginative, and funny performers here in NYC.

This month's show is hosted by Allie Kroeper (LiveWire, The Armory, PIT-SNL Scholar) and Tessa Flannery (Toronto Sketchfest, Edinburgh Fringe, NY Fringe, Pittsburgh Fringe).

The evening will feature performances by Amanda Xeller (Best of the Fest Montreal Sketchfest '25), Dennis Pacheco (The Armando Diaz Experience), Greg Cornejo (UCB Maude Night, iHeartRadio), Julia Schroeder (The Tonight Show), Kalynn Chambers (UCB Lloyd, SNL/PIT Scholarship, Amanda Seales' Smart, Funny & Black), Levi Friedman (Musical Megawatt, Digi Boi, Desert Island Mystery Mail), & Sarah Marskteiner (Second City, Austin Sketchfest, Montreal Sketchfest, DC Sketchfest, Philadelphia Sketchfest).

