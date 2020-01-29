Catch the Final Weekend of Dante Piro's SOUL SURVIVOR at The Player's Theatre

UNCLE MIKE PRODUCTIONS presents the World Premiere of SOUL SURVIVOR a new comedy by Dante Piro through FEBRUARY 2nd 2020 at The Player's Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY 10012.

SOUL SURVIVOR has gained rave reviews from BroadwayWorld, Theatre Reviews From My Seat, & Show-Score !

They're coming for your souls. They're coming tonight. That would be a scary thought if "They" weren't a couple of greenhorn demons more concerned with socializing than doing their jobs. Lisa and Dave are siblings in a tight spot- if they can't find a loophole in their infernal contract, they're going to hell. Tonight. But with an increasingly eccentric cast literally breaking down their door, they're going to need to think outside the box.

SOUL SURVIVOR is first and foremost a raucous comedy exploring an obnoxious, bureaucratic hell. Any touching moments or examination of morality are purely accidental.

For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone, please call OvationTix at (212)-352-3101. Tickets also available on TodayTix, Goldstar, & TDF. This is an equity approved showcase.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You