Casts Revealed For SOUND BITES XII

Theatre Now New York, one of the nation's leading producers of original short-form musicals, has announced the full casting for the 10 short musicals to be presented in its SOUND BITES XII Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. The festival will take place on May 5th at 7pm at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 W 67th St, New York).

Hosted by Anna K. Jacobs, the award-winning co-writer of Teeth, this year's 12th annual festival will feature Andrew Faria (Dead Man Walking at the Met), Christine Donnelly (Marvel's Jessica Jones), Emma Origenes (Frozen tour), Gabrielle Filloux (The Office!), James Harter (Stardust Memories), Patricia M. Lawrence (Knoxville, SOUND BITES X and XI), RJ Christian (The 20-Sided Tavern), and many more! The evening promises to be a fast-paced night of new and diverse short musicals from 10 teams of emerging musical theatre creators. From comedy to drama to absurdity, aliens to Aristotle to Art Garfunkel, crime and love and almond milk, SOUND BITES XII has something for everyone.

Since the beginning of the festival in 2013, Theatre Now has premiered over 100 new musicals by almost 200 emerging writers, published an anthology of festival highlights, and helped license festival shows for performances around the world. Theatre Now's Artistic Director Tom Morrissey describes the event as "an incredible opportunity to experience the future of musical theatre, with both traditional and genre-bending shows that showcase the next generation of writers."

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. SOUND BITES XII is supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, Music Theatre International, and A.R.T/NY.

