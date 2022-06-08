Producing Artistic Director, Sheila Kay Davis (New Professional Theatre) today announced the cast and creative team for BREATHE, written by award-winning writers Stephanie Berry, Cassandra Medley, Càndido Tirado and Directed by Edward Torres (Public Theater, Second Stage, Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, The Old Globe). The timely play, which focuses on rebuilding trust and reconciliation between cops and the communities they serve, will perform one-night only at Aaron Davis Hall - City College on Friday, June 17, 2022. Tickets are FREE and can be purchased online at www.coppnyc.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited and masks will be required.

The cast of BREATHE features *Amar Atkins (The Color Purple Revival), *Thomas Walter Booker (On Sugarland), JOHN C. BURGOS (Torched), NADIA DIAMOND (The Tom Collective), ERIK ENSLEY (Marisol), Ivan Goris (The Workshop Theater), *CARRIE KINUI (TheatreWorksUSA), *Jenyvette Vega (Tres Vidas) and ZHANAH WYCHE (Brave New World Repertory).

The creative team includes ANDREW HOLLAND (Costume Designer), MIGUEL VALDERRAMA (Lighting Designer), DANTE GREEN (Sound Designer), TAI THOMPSON (Associate Director), BRILLIAN QI-BELL (Stage Manager).



This unprecedented collaboration in theatre between New Professional Theatre (NPT) and Blackberry Productions and in partnership with the New York Police Department (NYPD) resulted in the COPP Project (Commonalities, Opposites, Partners, Peace). COPP is a project that demonstrates what a powerful tool theatre can play in healing and transforming disparate communities. The play has been developed through personal interviews and facilitated workshops with youth and police officers.



Producing Artistic Director of the New Professional Theatre (NPT), Sheila Kay Davis said; "NPT is dedicated to NEW work! The partnership developing this script with Blackberry Productions, youth and members of the NYPD was groundbreaking! NPT has supported many minority writers through its annual Writers Festival including Michael Jackson (THE STRANGE LOOP) and Colman Domingo (SUMMER)."



