Cast And Creative Team Announced for Reading of Experimental Bitch's TANYA'S LIT CLIT

Casting has been announced for the upcoming reading of Tanya's Lit Clit presented at The Tank on October 24th at 7pm ET.

Tanya's Lit Clit is Experimental Bitch Presents' first original, full length play conceived by Emma Goldman-Sherman and Tatiana Baccari, written by Goldman-Sherman and directed by Baccari.

The cast includes Amelia Fowler (Dr. Violet/Dorianna), Jenny Hickman (Tanya), Erik Kochenberger (Jason/Dr. Dallas/Hippocrates/Sims), Louise Heller (Chorus), Synead Cidney Nichols (Chorus), Sophie Sagan-Gutherz (Chorus) and Chicava Honeychild (Chorus).

Tanya's Lit Clit is a modern-mythic play, told through live music, text and dance. It tells the story of Tanya, a ballerina with a burning clitoris (a word she can barely utter!), and Dr. Violet, a Black uro-gynecologist with autoimmune diseases of her own. In a phantasmagoric journey through time, led by a chorus of differently-abled womxn+ the lines between doctor and patient blur as Dr. Violet and Tanya embark on a wild investigation of the female body and the herstory of its treatment.

The creative team includes Maya Carter (dramaturg), Zoë-Eve Rhinehart (stage manager), and Lucy Powis (associate producer)

Tickets are free and may be reserved at https://www.theatermania.com/shows/new-york-theater/tanya-s-lit-clit_353283.

This program is supported by New York Foundation for the Arts' City Artist Corps Grants.